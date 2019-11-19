COURT: 49 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 49 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday November 19.
Abel, Lynessa Michell, room 1, 8.30AM
Baira, Orielee Maree, Mrs, room 1, 9AM
Barnett, Davina Anne, room 2, 1PM
Beckett, Robert Clive, room 1, 9AM
Brock, Warren Wesley, room 2, 1PM
Brown, Larcome Allan James Keith, room 1, 9AM
Cooper, Kevin James, room 2, 1PM
Dixson, Steven Wayne, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Farrelly, Jodie Aileen, room 2, 1PM
Field, Brennan Timothy, Mr, room 2, 1PM
Fleming, Philip John, room 2, 1PM
Hardy, Dane Maxwell, Mr, room 2, 1PM
Harris, Lesley John, room 1, 9AM
Harris, Lesley John, Mr, room 1, 9AM
James, Christopher Owen, room 2, 1PM
Johnson, Jessie Joy, room 1, 9AM
Jonsen, Shiann Rhiannon, room 1, 9AM
Kampf, Peter John, room 2, 1PM
Kilgour-Crane, Courtney Joy, Miss, room 2, 1PM
Kupke, Shane Michael, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Leo, Lynton Lionel, room 1, 9AM
Leo, Lynton Lionel, room 2, 1PM
Leppien, Hayley Anne, Mrs, room 2, 1PM
Mackay, Stephanie Lee, room 1, 9AM
Markham, Rickie Karl, Mr, room 2, 1PM
May, Grant David, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Mccusker, Ronald Peter, Mr, room 2, 1PM
Michell, Kaden James, Mr, room 2, 1PM
Palmer, Derick Joel, room 1, 9AM
Payne, Dylan Lachlan, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Quinn, Elizabeth Kay, Mrs, room 1, 9AM
Rawsthorne, Christopher James, room 1, 9AM
Rossberg, Aaron John, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Sariman, Alvin Nelson, room 1, 9AM
Scholberg, Noel John, room 2, 1PM
Schroeder, Jesse Noel, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Smith, Alex Kenneth, room 1, 9AM
Smith, Anita, room 1, 9AM
Stone, Leah Trisha, room 1, 9AM
Turner, Norton John, room 1, 9AM
Vrybergen, Jasmine Diane, room 2, 1PM
White, Matthew Leslie, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Witchard, Kelly, room 2, 1PM
Wolstenholme, Sheree Helen, Miss, room 2, 1PM
Wolstenholme, Sheree Helen, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Wolstfnholme, Sheree Helen, room 1, 9AM
Wood, Kyle Craig, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Wright, Bevan John, room 1, 9AM
Wurzbacher, Chantelle Simone, room 1, 9AM