Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Crime

COURT: 50 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
by
20th Jun 2019 9:45 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 50 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Adams, Zane Robert Paul, room 3, 9am
  • Allen, Danny Thomas, room 3, 9am
  • Arafa, Mohammed, Mr, room 3, 9am
  • Barnes, Sasha Lee, Ms, room 3, 9am
  • Bird, Warren James, room 3, 9am
  • Bradshaw, Michael Edward, room 3, 9am
  • Bradshaw, Shane Edward, room 3, 9am
  • Braniff, Geoff Paul, room 3, 9am
  • Brown, Lionel James, room 1, 9am
  • Bryant, Jeffrey James, Mr, room 3, 9am
  • Carll, Patrick Oliver, room 3, 9am
  • Collins, James Leslie, Mr, room 3, 9am
  • Cooke, Collin John, room 3, 9am
  • Cornick, Jesse Cameron, room 3, 2pm
  • Deschamps, Joshua Carbon, room 3, 2pm
  • Dyer, Matthew James, Mr, room 3, 2pm
  • Eliott, Melissa Ann, Mrs, room 3, 9am
  • English, Sherylee Ann, room 3, 9am
  • Flower, Mark Cecil, Mr, room 3, 2pm
  • Forbes, Brady Thomas, room 3, 9am
  • Gooda, Judith Linda, room 3, 9am
  • Graving, Michelle Anne, Mrs, room 3, 9am
  • Grentell, Anthony Paul, room 3, 2pm
  • Hall, Steve William, room 3, 9am
  • Hansen, Michael Frederick, room 3, 2pm
  • Haynes, Anton Quay, room 3, 9am
  • Hixon, Kylie-Jo, room 3, 9am
  • Holland, John Patrick, room 3, 2pm
  • Hoy, Ricky Lee, room 3, 9am
  • Hutchen, Jodie Louise, Miss, room 3, 9am
  • Jamieson, Robert Bruce, room 3, 9am
  • Jones, Brent Nathan, Mr, room 3, 9am
  • Lynch, Bradley Steven, room 3, 9am
  • Mallet, Jamie Jon, room 3, 2pm
  • Mckean-Bramham, Tea Rochelle, room 3, 9am
  • Mckinley, Michael Hayes, room 1, 9am
  • Mills, Geoffrey Lucas, Mr, room 3, 9am
  • Mott, Benjamin Thomas, room 3, 9am
  • Murphy, Gregory James, Mr, room 3, 2pm
  • Oates, Glynn Rowan, Mr, room 3, 2pm
  • O'Brien, Shane Joseph, Mr, room 3, 2pm
  • Parsons, Ross Andrew, Mr, room 3, 9am
  • Pearson, Jacinta Maree, Miss, room 3, 9am
  • Sandow, Sean Andre, room 3, 9am
  • Soden, Rhen Eric Francis, Mr, room 3, 2pm
  • Spencer, Mischaley Pamela Elizabeth, Miss, room 1, 9am
  • Timms, Tamara Rose, room 3, 9am
  • Torney, Allen Anthony Craig, room 3, 9am
  • Twiner, Philip Jason, room 2, 9am
  • Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr, room 3, 9am
