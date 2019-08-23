COURT: 50 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
Here is who's expected to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
Abraham, James Edward, court room 3 at 10:00AM
Adams, Matthew Ian Oswald, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Alderson, Amy Melissa, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Balfoort, Aleisha Grace court room 2 at 9:00AM
Bloxsom, Benjamin Peter, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Boelens, Rhys Jacobus, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM
Bone, Keith Joseph, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Boyd, Tony Robert Luke, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Brown, Emily Sandra, court room 3 at 10:30AM
Bryant, Jeffrey James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Burnett, Georgia Ann, court room 3 at 10:30AM
Clayton, Benjamin John, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Davison, Nathan William, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Doyle, Danial Kenneth, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM
Doyle, Dean Anthony, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Dwyer, Jason Mark, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Eastell, Allana Kay, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Fentiman, Peter Frank William, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, court room 3 at 10:30AM
Gordon, Michael James, court room 3 at 10:00AM
Hansen, Joshua Warren, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Hill, Aaron Robert, Mr, court room 2 at 9:00AM
Hill, Paul Andrew. court room 1 at 9:00AM
Hogg, Rebecca Louise, Mrs, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Jamieson, Robert Bruce, court room 3 at 10:30AM
Johnson, Alisha Estelle Leanne, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Johnson, Alisha Estelle Leanne, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Kaur, Quentin Arron, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Kirkman, Adam Wesley, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Lane, Natalie Danielle, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Leo, Lynton Lionel, court room 2 at 9:00AM
Mcglinchy, Christopher Travis, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Mcguinness, Billie Jean, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Mimi, Eugene Edward, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Morgan, Redell, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Murray, Sandy Brian, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Park, Anthony Michael, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Park, Anthony Michael, court room 1 at 8:30AM
Payne, Billie-Jean, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Peterson, Jarrad James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Powell, Shane Michael, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Richards, Troy Thomas, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Ryall, Kelly Anne, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Spark, Daniel Wayne, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM
Whap, Elsie, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Whap, Elsie Zipporah Destiny, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Williams, Karry Joyce, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Withers, Esther, Mrs, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Wood, Jordan Patrick, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Zavazal, Shanna Jann, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM