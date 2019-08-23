COURT: 50 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Here is who's expected to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Abraham, James Edward, court room 3 at 10:00AM

Adams, Matthew Ian Oswald, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Alderson, Amy Melissa, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Balfoort, Aleisha Grace court room 2 at 9:00AM

Bloxsom, Benjamin Peter, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Boelens, Rhys Jacobus, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM

Bone, Keith Joseph, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Boyd, Tony Robert Luke, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Brown, Emily Sandra, court room 3 at 10:30AM

Bryant, Jeffrey James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Burnett, Georgia Ann, court room 3 at 10:30AM

Clayton, Benjamin John, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Davison, Nathan William, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Doyle, Danial Kenneth, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM

Doyle, Dean Anthony, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Dwyer, Jason Mark, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Eastell, Allana Kay, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Fentiman, Peter Frank William, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, court room 3 at 10:30AM

Gordon, Michael James, court room 3 at 10:00AM

Hansen, Joshua Warren, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Hill, Aaron Robert, Mr, court room 2 at 9:00AM

Hill, Paul Andrew. court room 1 at 9:00AM

Hogg, Rebecca Louise, Mrs, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Jamieson, Robert Bruce, court room 3 at 10:30AM

Johnson, Alisha Estelle Leanne, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Johnson, Alisha Estelle Leanne, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Kaur, Quentin Arron, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Kirkman, Adam Wesley, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Lane, Natalie Danielle, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Leo, Lynton Lionel, court room 2 at 9:00AM

Mcglinchy, Christopher Travis, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Mcguinness, Billie Jean, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Mimi, Eugene Edward, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Morgan, Redell, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Murray, Sandy Brian, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Park, Anthony Michael, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Park, Anthony Michael, court room 1 at 8:30AM

Payne, Billie-Jean, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Peterson, Jarrad James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Powell, Shane Michael, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Richards, Troy Thomas, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Ryall, Kelly Anne, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Spark, Daniel Wayne, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM

Whap, Elsie, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Whap, Elsie Zipporah Destiny, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Williams, Karry Joyce, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Withers, Esther, Mrs, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Wood, Jordan Patrick, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Zavazal, Shanna Jann, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM