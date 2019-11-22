COURT: 51 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 51 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday November 22.
Butler, Troy Anthony, room 1, 9AM
Charles, Luke, room 1, 9AM
Chellingsworth, Stephen James, room 1, 9AM
Clayton, Benjamin John, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Coome, Andrew Stephen Lea, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Cullen, Trent Stanley, room 1, 9AM
Curry, Jaide Emily, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Delinecort, Brettni-Ann Josephine, room 1, 9AM
Delinecort, Brettni-Ann Josephine, room 1, 8.30AM
Demarco, James George, room 3, 10.30AM
Elsden, Barry Anthony Corrie, Mr, room 2, 10.30AM
Eves, Shacara Narelle, room 1, 9AM
Godwyn, Megan Elizabeth, room 1, 9AM
Gooda, Malcolm Peter, room 1, 9AM
Gordon, Rollin Andrew, room 1, 8.30AM
Gordon, Rollin Andrew, room 1, 9AM
Govaars, Brodie Robbert, room 1, 9AM
Gulf, Aaron Paul Harrison, room 1, 9AM
Gulf, Nathaniel Edward, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Hale, Andrew David, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Hardwick, Michelle Lisa, room 1, 9AM
Hawke, Wesley Alan, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM
Hicks, Charles Owen, room 1, 9AM
Johnson, Luke James, room 1, 9AM
Law, Michael Steele, room 1, 9AM
Lydiard, Joanne Margaret, room 1, 9AM
Mccoombes, James Samuel, room 3, 10AM
Mccoombes, James Samuel, room 3, 10.30AM
Mckie, Luke Johnathon, Mr, room 3, 10AM
Meiers, Michael Donald, room 1, 9AM
Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Moisy, Brendan Jeffrey, room 1, 9AM
Montanari, Paul Thomas, room 1, 9AM
Morgan, Jody Nicole, room 1, 9AM
Muir, Michael, room ?, 8.50AM
Oakley, Andrew Peter Cameron, room 1, 9AM
Palmer, Brenton David Leonard, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Richings, Alexander Joseph, room 1, 9AM
Robinson, Scott Glenn Arthur, room 1, 8.30AM
Ryan, Wayne Michael, room 1, 9AM
Sawley, Beau Angus, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Sigvart, Darrell John, room 1, 9AM
Smith, Darren Leroy Jock, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Smith, Darren Leroy Jock, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Taylor, Ross Edward, room 1, 9AM
Tomich, Stevan, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Twaddle, Barbara Skyanne, room 1, 9AM
Whittington, Lyneeka Raylee, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Williams, Frederick Stuart Christopher Charles, room 3, 10.30AM
Williams, Frederick Stuart Christopher Charles, room 2, 10.30AM
Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward, room 1, 9AM