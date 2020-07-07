Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: 51 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
7th Jul 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 51 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday July 7.

Baldrey, Amanda Krystal, room 1, 9AM

Beattie, Jason Robert, room 1, 8.30AM

Beattie, Jason Robert, room 1, 9AM

Bellert, Jason Scott, room 3, 2PM

Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Brandish, Robert Gareth, room 1, 9AM

Butler, Kolbe James Langley, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Butler, Kolbe James Langley, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Capsanis, Cassandra, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Congoo, Elijah Noel, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Conlon, Elizabeth Lea Maree, room 1, 9AM

Conway, Levi Soloman, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Dixson, Steven Wayne, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Doyle, Daryl Maxwell, room 1, 9AM

Drummond, Donald Neville, room 1, 9AM

Hage, Daniel Paul, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Hall, Nathan Andrew, room 1, 9AM

Hamilton, Angellina Kelly, room 1, 9AM

Harris, Lesley John, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Haynes, Sean Patrick, room 1, 9AM

Hinton, Jamie Vernon, room 1, 9AM

Ivinson, Kevin Robert, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Ivinson, Kevin Robert, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Jarrett, Joseph Walter William, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Langley, Trent Charles, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Lorraway, Brett, room 1, 9AM

Maclean, Kelsie Addison, room 1, 9AM

Mansfield, Amanda Jane, room 1, 9AM

Mathieson, Tracy Lee, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Mcconnell, Jarrad Michael, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mejia, Denson, room 3, 2PM

Mocker, Craig, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Munro, Aisa Albert Charles, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Phillipson, Leonard Ralph, room TBA, 8.50AM

Purcell, Dylan-Lee, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Richards, Kiel, room 1, 9AM

Row Row, Gavin Lloyd, room 1, 9AM

Savage-Gregory, Caleb Joshua, room 3, 1PM

Smith, Daniel Fredrick, room 1, 8.30AM

Smith, Daniel Fredrick, room 1, 9AM

Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne, room 1, 9.30AM

Stewart, Dennis Michael, room 1, 9AM

Swile, Darren Kingsly, room 1, 9AM

Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Tobane, Amelia May, room 1, 9AM

Trusz, Tamika Jane, Miss, room 3, 2PM

Turner, Kai Dylan, room 1, 9AM

Twigg, Clint Bernard, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Westphal, Ed, room 1, 9AM

Wharerau, Jeremy Conrad, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Wharerau, Mereana Catalina, room 1, 9AM

