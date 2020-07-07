COURT: 51 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 51 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday July 7.
Baldrey, Amanda Krystal, room 1, 9AM
Beattie, Jason Robert, room 1, 8.30AM
Beattie, Jason Robert, room 1, 9AM
Bellert, Jason Scott, room 3, 2PM
Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Brandish, Robert Gareth, room 1, 9AM
Butler, Kolbe James Langley, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Butler, Kolbe James Langley, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Capsanis, Cassandra, Mrs, room 1, 9AM
Congoo, Elijah Noel, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Conlon, Elizabeth Lea Maree, room 1, 9AM
Conway, Levi Soloman, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Dixson, Steven Wayne, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Doyle, Daryl Maxwell, room 1, 9AM
Drummond, Donald Neville, room 1, 9AM
Hage, Daniel Paul, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Hall, Nathan Andrew, room 1, 9AM
Hamilton, Angellina Kelly, room 1, 9AM
Harris, Lesley John, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Haynes, Sean Patrick, room 1, 9AM
Hinton, Jamie Vernon, room 1, 9AM
Ivinson, Kevin Robert, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Ivinson, Kevin Robert, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Jarrett, Joseph Walter William, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Langley, Trent Charles, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Lorraway, Brett, room 1, 9AM
Maclean, Kelsie Addison, room 1, 9AM
Mansfield, Amanda Jane, room 1, 9AM
Mathieson, Tracy Lee, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Mcconnell, Jarrad Michael, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Mejia, Denson, room 3, 2PM
Mocker, Craig, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Munro, Aisa Albert Charles, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Phillipson, Leonard Ralph, room TBA, 8.50AM
Purcell, Dylan-Lee, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Richards, Kiel, room 1, 9AM
Row Row, Gavin Lloyd, room 1, 9AM
Savage-Gregory, Caleb Joshua, room 3, 1PM
Smith, Daniel Fredrick, room 1, 8.30AM
Smith, Daniel Fredrick, room 1, 9AM
Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne, room 1, 9.30AM
Stewart, Dennis Michael, room 1, 9AM
Swile, Darren Kingsly, room 1, 9AM
Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Tobane, Amelia May, room 1, 9AM
Trusz, Tamika Jane, Miss, room 3, 2PM
Turner, Kai Dylan, room 1, 9AM
Twigg, Clint Bernard, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Westphal, Ed, room 1, 9AM
Wharerau, Jeremy Conrad, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Wharerau, Mereana Catalina, room 1, 9AM