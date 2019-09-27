COURT: 52 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 52 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday September 27.
Allan, Michael Anthony, room 1, 9AM
Atkinson, Justin Wade, room 1, 9AM
Beckett, Jack Vernon, room 1, 8.30AM
Blunden, Simone Lesley, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Bowden, Luke Ian Stanley, room 1, 9AM
Brown, Naraline Judith, room 1, 9AM
Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew, room 3, 10AM
Clark, Daniel John, room 1, 9AM
Conlon, Bianca Cheryl Joanne, room 1, 8.30AM
Cooke, Bradley John, room 1, 9AM
Daley, Michael Thomas, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Dolar, Arwa Valmai, room 1, 9AM
Donohue, Damien, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Doyle, Andrew Draper, room 1, 9AM
Doyle, Danial Kenneth, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Flenady, Tracey Ann, room 1, 9AM
Freeman, Mariah Fayewynetta, room 1, 8.30AM
Fuary, Lawrence Andrew, room 1, 9AM
Gray, Brandon Ferris, room 1, 9AM
Gyemore, Christopher Bertram, room 1, 9AM
Hayman, Philip William, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Hicks, Charles Owen, room 1, 9AM
Hussein, Hamid, room 1, 9AM
Kanak, Joshua James Carrier, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM
Lynch, Jason Wayne, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Maber-Mckee, Mark Kevin, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Malcolm, Latarney Rose, room 1, 9AM
Masso, Shyhne Elaine, room 1, 9AM
Mccusker, Ronald Peter, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Mcglinchy, Christopher Travis, room 1, 9AM
Mcguane, Hayden Eric Michael, room 1, 9AM
Mcguane, Hayden Eric Michael, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Mcpartland, Sheldon Peter, Mr, room 3, 10AM
Miller, Talitha Maree Mae, room 1, 9AM
Moore, Danny John, room 3, 10.30AM
Murray, Ellis Fred, room 3, 10AM
Reading, Jye Dane, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Ross, Michael John, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Rundle, Dane Michael John, room 1, 9AM
Ryan, Tegan Taya, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Savage, Todd Matthew, Mr, room 3, 10AM
Sene, Ceazar, room 1, 9AM
Singh, Amreet, room 3, 10.30AM
Smith, Daniel Frederick, room 1, 12PM
Smith, Daniel Fredrick, room 1, 12PM
Smith, Levret Kai, room 1, 9AM
Smith, Meleisha Allie-Ann Irene, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Vrybergen, Jasmine Diane, room 1, 9AM
Weeding, Adriene Elizabeth, room 1, 9AM
Williams, Ashley Ryan, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Worley, Geoffery Thomas, room 1, 9AM
Young, Katrina Le-Anne, room 1, 9AM