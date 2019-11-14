COURT: 54 people appearing in Rockhampton and Yeppoon
EVE RY day a number of people appear in Rockhampton or Yeppoon courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the full list of the 54 people appearing in Rockhampton and Yeppoon Magistrates Courts today, Thursday November 14.
ROCKHAMPTON MAGISTRATES COURT:
Accoom, Richard Colin, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Blair, Victoria Mabel Grace Jane, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Brown, Joshua Lionel Edward, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Brown, Roy Dahram Eric, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Burns, Douglas Donald, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Deller, Zoie Gayle Marie, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Finney, Jayden Nicholas, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Gebadi, Nashua Misa, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Godfrey, Daniel James, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Harbord, Jeffrey Robert, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Hempsall, Darcy Ellen, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Henry, Bevan Wayne, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Hilt, Natasha Jane, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Idagi, Gabriel Mulili, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
James, Daniel Robert, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Kris, Richard Peter, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Lammi, Luke Kenneth, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Little, Leighton Cameron, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Lynch, Bartholomew Joseph courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Reivers, Claire, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Richards, Troy Thomas, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Richardson, Jacob Jason James, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Rintoull, Trevor John, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Rodgers, Blair Clifford Edwin, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Ross-Freeman, Tiarna Dianna, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Rutherfurd, Mark Douglas, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Skillington, Brock Andrew, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Stafford, Simone Christine, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Steger, Christopher Michael, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Strahan, Malcolm William, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Veronese, Ricardo Samuel, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Wellman, Jason Lloyd, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
YEPPOON MAGISTRATES COURT:
Appleton, Christopher Raymond, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Bedford, Frank George, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Carter, Bradley George, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Davies, Michelle, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Delalande, Christian Glevin, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Dingley, Joshua Connor, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Haydock, Matthew Isaac, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Jurevicius, Yonai Vytasutas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Mcdougall, Stuart James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Neuss, Ethan Geoffrey, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
O’Connor, Michael, courtroom 1 at 10:30AM
O’Connor, Vicki, courtroom 1 at 10:30AM
O’Reilly, Shae Michael, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Rafter, Robert Alan, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Ryan, Nicole Maree, courtroom 1 at 10:30AM
Sandy, Karen Liza, courtroom 1 at 8:50AM
Slater, Keith Albert, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Walker, Diane Lisa, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Wall, Xander Seaton, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Warry, Travis Richard courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Willcox, Kielan Charles courtroom 1 at 9:00AM