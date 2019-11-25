Menu
Virgil Power Building, Rockhampton Courthouse Pic/OConnor travel qld buildings Picture: Oconnor Tom
News

COURT: 54 people in Rockhamton Magistrates Court today

Jack Evans
25th Nov 2019 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 54 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday November 25.

Alderson, Jason Paul, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Aspinall, Arthur Edward, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Baira, Orielee Maree, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Blair, Harrison, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Bloxsom, Trenton Mark, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Bright, Juan Kevin Lloyd, courtroom 3 at 10:30AM

Bright, Juan Kevin Lloyd, courtroom 3 at 10:30AM

Brill, Nyssa Marie, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Butcher, Joshua Andrew, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Butler, Anthony George Denis, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Butler, Anthony George Denis, courtroom 2 at 10:30AM

Capell, Craig Lawrence, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Cassady-Wacando, Zelman Shane Montaro, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Clements-Markham, Jessie, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Dougan, Ian Robert Eastell, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Doyle, Darren Glen, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Dynevor, Denzel, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Ellingford, Kylie, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Fisher, Monique Grace, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Grant, Garth Phillip, Mr, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Gray, Maxwell Edward, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Gray-Ganter, Angus Charles, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Green, Erin Dawn, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Harvey, Jodie Lee, courtroom 2 at 10:30AM

Hayden, Rhonda Denise, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Hegge, Matthew Jeremiah, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Hoffman, Hayden Gary George, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Hong-Rach, Shianne Inez, courtroom 1at 9:00AM

Johnson, Keith William, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Kris-Jasperson, Kushla Alana-Maxaleen, Courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Lord, Rhys, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Lynch, Brendan Arthur, Courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Many, Neil Alfred, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Marshall, Christopher John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Mccoombes, Zoey Frances, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Mikeleit, Shannon Jade, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Muckert, Simone Lee, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Muggeridge, Christopher John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Nolan, Callum Carl Edward, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Oakley, Archie, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Palmer, Brenton David Leonard, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Proud, Kathleen Rose, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Richards, Kayne Anthony, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Saylor, Abraham Isaac, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Sims, Bianca, courtroom 2 at 10:30AM

Smith, Kerry Keith, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Smits, Clayton Allen Lee, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Story, Philip John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Swadling, George Joseph Thomas, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Tapim, Josiah Isaiah Simon, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Watson, Tristan James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Welsh, Curtis Brian, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Williams, Melita Jane, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Williams, Merleeka Jessie Lee, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

