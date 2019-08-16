COURT: 55 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of the 55 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
Abbott, John Herbert, room 1, 9AM
Barry, Ronald Edward, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Bauer, Robert Kenneth, room 1, 9AM
Bone, Anuisha John, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM
Bryant, Jeffrey James, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Bryant, Jeffrey James, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Burnett, Georgia Ann, room 1, 9AM
Coyle, Matthew John, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Deamon, Raymond Eric, room 1, 9AM
Doak, Myron Isiah, room 3, 10.30AM
Flower, David John, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Frahm, Daniel Richard, room 1, 9AM
Geiger, Giobi Sydney, room 1, 9AM
Gesa, Shakira Marie, room 1, 9AM
Gesa, Shakira Marie, room 1, 8.30AM
Gordon, Michael James, room 1, 9AM
Herbst, Schalk Steven, room 1, 9AM
Hogg, Rebecca Louise, Mrs, room 1, 9AM
Hogg, Rebecca Louise, Mrs, room 1, 8.30AM
Holland, Samantha Lee, room 1, 9AM
Hoskins, Christopher Raymond, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Ibbott, Grant Lloyd George, room 1, 9AM
Jacobs, Dianne Edwina, Mrs, room 1, 9AM
Kemp, Michael Shane, room 1, 9AM
Kupfer, Paganne Michelle, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Lawton, Nathan Wayne, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Leahy, Jaydon Morris, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Lewis, Rebecca Rose, room 3, 10.30AM
Lord, Rhys, room 1, 9AM
Lusty, Matthew Aaron, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Malcolm, Tammy Lee, room 1, 9AM
Mcgregor, Ronald Patrick, room 3, 10.30AM
Mimi, Osmond Frederick, room 1, 9AM
Mitchell, William Joseph, room 1, 9AM
Murray, James Edward, Mr, room 3, 10AM
Oram, Matthew Reece Triad, room 3, 9AM
Pointing, Jessica Maree, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Rankin, Tres Reece, room 3, 10AM
Redpath, Ricki Lea, room 1, 9AM
Richardson, Jarvis Trate, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Rule, Darby Will, room 1, 9AM
Smith, Grant Allen, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Smith, Timeaka-Lee, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Sommerille, Lana, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Stones, Shane Willis, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Thompson, Jeffrey John, room 1, 9AM
Tilberoo, Walter Frederick, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Turnbull, Garry Edwin, room 1, 9AM
Van Den Hoek, Kaz Hubutus, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Von Senden, Clinton Ray, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Wanstall, Trevor, room 1, 9AM
Weeding, Scott William, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Wenck, Mitchell Graham, room 1, 9AM
Whap, Elsie, room 1, 9AM
Whap, Elsie Zipporah Destiny, room 1, 9AM