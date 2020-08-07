COURT: 56 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 56 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday August 7.
Anderson, Neville James, room 1, 9AM
Arnold, Damian John, room 3, 11AM
Barry, Andrina Romona, room 1, 9AM
Beath, Douglas Peter, room 1, 9AM
Bills, Timothy Carl, room 1, 9AM
Blurton, Paris Anne, room 1, 9AM
Butler, Kolbe James Langley, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Carr, Jodie Maree, room 1, 8.30AM
Chapman, Mark James, room 1, 9AM
Clayton, Benjamin John, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Cobcroft, Heath Brendon, room 1, 9AM
Cornick, Paul Robert, room 1, 9AM
Cruickshank, Jason Lee, room 1, 9AM
Damianos, Constantine Anastasis, room 1, 9AM
Dixon, Anthony Malcolm, room 1, 8.30AM
Du Toit, Pieter Wouter, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Eichhorn, Michael, room 1, 9AM
Elliott, Sabrina Maree, room 1, 9AM
Filho, Marcelino Oliveira De Souz, room 1, 9AM
Filho, Marcelino Oliveira De Souz, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Fleming, Joshua Lee, room 1, 9AM
Funch-Fletcher, Clinton Dale, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Hayes, Clinton Benjamin, room 1, 9AM
Hinton, Melitta Jayne, room 3, 10AM
Hudson, Brittany Anne, room 1, 9AM
Hutchinson, Anthony John, room 1, 9AM
Inslay, Michael Lee, room 1, 9AM
King, Talia Jane, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Lynch, David Andrew, room 1, 9AM
Mack, Joshua Stanley, room 1, 9AM
Macpherson, Scott James, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Mccusker, Ronald Peter, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Michael, Khloe Marie, room 1, 9AM
Mimi, Bungongorar Brian, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Mitchell, William Joseph, room 1, 9AM
Moore, Michael John, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Oerton, Matthew Edward, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Rayner, Stephen Noel, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Richardson, Barry Roy, room 1, 9AM
Richardson, Jarvis Trate, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Roach, Jayden, room 1, 9AM
Robinson, Scott Glenn Arthur, room 1, 9AM
Row Row, Nigel George, room 1, 9AM
Rowe, Rhonda Joy, room 1, 9AM
Russell, Stanley John, room 1, 9AM
Saunders, Tristan Lindsay, room 3, 10.30AM
Saunders, Tristian Lindsay, room 3, 10.30AM
Smithson, Krystal Donna, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Waterton, Marcal Barry Thomas, room 1, 9AM
Watts, Jake Kevin, room 1, 9AM
Wegert, Cara Renee, room 1, 9AM
Wells, Linda Lee, room 1, 9AM
White, Noel Benjamin, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM
Williams, Matt Richard, room 1, 9AM
Williams, Scott Andrew James, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Wurzbacher, Chantelle Simone, room 2, 9AM