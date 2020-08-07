COURT: 56 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 56 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday August 7.

Anderson, Neville James, room 1, 9AM

Arnold, Damian John, room 3, 11AM

Barry, Andrina Romona, room 1, 9AM

Beath, Douglas Peter, room 1, 9AM

Bills, Timothy Carl, room 1, 9AM

Blurton, Paris Anne, room 1, 9AM

Butler, Kolbe James Langley, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Carr, Jodie Maree, room 1, 8.30AM

Chapman, Mark James, room 1, 9AM

Clayton, Benjamin John, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Cobcroft, Heath Brendon, room 1, 9AM

Cornick, Paul Robert, room 1, 9AM

Cruickshank, Jason Lee, room 1, 9AM

Damianos, Constantine Anastasis, room 1, 9AM

Dixon, Anthony Malcolm, room 1, 8.30AM

Du Toit, Pieter Wouter, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Eichhorn, Michael, room 1, 9AM

Elliott, Sabrina Maree, room 1, 9AM

Filho, Marcelino Oliveira De Souz, room 1, 9AM

Filho, Marcelino Oliveira De Souz, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Fleming, Joshua Lee, room 1, 9AM

Funch-Fletcher, Clinton Dale, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Hayes, Clinton Benjamin, room 1, 9AM

Hinton, Melitta Jayne, room 3, 10AM

Hudson, Brittany Anne, room 1, 9AM

Hutchinson, Anthony John, room 1, 9AM

Inslay, Michael Lee, room 1, 9AM

King, Talia Jane, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Lynch, David Andrew, room 1, 9AM

Mack, Joshua Stanley, room 1, 9AM

Macpherson, Scott James, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mccusker, Ronald Peter, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Michael, Khloe Marie, room 1, 9AM

Mimi, Bungongorar Brian, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mitchell, William Joseph, room 1, 9AM

Moore, Michael John, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Oerton, Matthew Edward, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Rayner, Stephen Noel, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Richardson, Barry Roy, room 1, 9AM

Richardson, Jarvis Trate, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Roach, Jayden, room 1, 9AM

Robinson, Scott Glenn Arthur, room 1, 9AM

Row Row, Nigel George, room 1, 9AM

Rowe, Rhonda Joy, room 1, 9AM

Russell, Stanley John, room 1, 9AM

Saunders, Tristan Lindsay, room 3, 10.30AM

Smithson, Krystal Donna, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Waterton, Marcal Barry Thomas, room 1, 9AM

Watts, Jake Kevin, room 1, 9AM

Wegert, Cara Renee, room 1, 9AM

Wells, Linda Lee, room 1, 9AM

White, Noel Benjamin, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM

Williams, Matt Richard, room 1, 9AM

Williams, Scott Andrew James, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Wurzbacher, Chantelle Simone, room 2, 9AM