COURT: 58 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 58 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday December 6.

A’Herne, Caytlin Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM

Allan, Michael Anthony 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Mareea Olivia 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Mareea Olivia 1 8:30AM

Armstrong, Ian Robert 3 2:00PM

Armstrong, Ian Robert, Mr 3 2:00PM

Aspinall, Arthur Edward 1 9:00AM

Barrett, Kalen Kenneth James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Barry, Andrina Romona 1 9:00AM

Batley, Julie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Braddick, Danielle Margaret 2 9:00AM

Brand, Matthew Iain 1 9:00AM

Brannelly, Peter John Patrick 1 9:00AM

Broome, Mona Elizabeth Shyama 1 9:00AM

Charles, Luke 1 9:00AM

Chellingsworth, Stephen James 1 9:00AM

Clark, Daniel John 1 9:00AM

Coleman, Adam John 2 9:00AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 1 9:00AM

Dobbs, Lisa Maree 1 9:00AM

Dolar, Arwa Valmai 1 9:00AM

Dolar, Arwa Valmai 2 9:00AM

Downie, Duncan Bruce 1 8:30AM

Ghilotti, Shannon Paul 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Rollin Andrew 1 9:00AM

Graham-Beckett, Kenny Christopher 1 9:00AM

Grant, Wakada Chenoa 1 9:00AM

Gulf, Aaron Paul Harrison 1 9:00AM

Gulf, Nathaniel Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Inall, Lucas Allan 3 10:00AM

Johnson, Luke James 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Delphine Cecilia Joyce 1 9:00AM

Kime, Hayden George 1 9:00AM

Kupfer, Tyrelle Tyler Jay 1 9:00AM

Kutah, Kuany John 1 9:00AM

Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mimi, Keripo Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mundraby, Shadrach Jason 1 9:00AM

Oakley, Andrew Peter Cameron 1 9:00AM

O’Reilly, Shae Michael 3 10:30AM

Pointing, Jessica Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Porteous, Rebecca Anne, Miss 1 8:30AM

Reivers, Claire, Ms 1 9:00AM

Reivers, Claire, Ms 3 9:00AM

Richings, Alexander Joseph 1 9:00AM

Rumpf, Tony James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sigvart, Darrell John 1 9:00AM

Stafford, Simone Christine 1 9:00AM

Strahan, Malcolm William 3 10:30AM

Tialeaiga, Kopai Lui 1 9:00AM

Tiers, Lyle Morris 3 10:30AM

Toby Biggs, Colin Nathan Stewart 1 9:00AM

Van Der Vegt, Jody Martin Stephen 1 9:00AM

Warner, Zacchus Norman 3 10:30AM

Watts, Justin Kyle, Mr 1 9:00AM

Weazel, Latasha Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wilder, David John 3 10:00AM

Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward 1 9:00AM