COURT: 58 people to face Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today, Monday February 17.

(Key: Name – courtroom – time appearing)

Rockhampton:

Adams, Jake Anthony 3 10:30AM

Adidi, Grahame 1 9:00AM

Anderson, William Russell Lindsay 1 8:30AM

Auda, Tyron Joe 1 8:30AM

Auriac, Paul Edward 1 9:00AM

Barsah, Mislaam Lewis 1 8:30AM

Blake, Tyanne Tara 1 9:00AM

Brown, Mitchell Tristen Trent 1 8:30AM

Bryant, Owen Patrick 1 9:00AM

Casey, Mark William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Christian, Lakeisha Janet Patricia 1 9:00AM

Christian, Shakur Leith 1 8:30AM

Comyn, Damien Lance 1 9:00AM

Dimech, Jacob 1 9:00AM

Egretz, Kevin Ellis 1 8:30AM

Elliott, Damien John 1 9:00AM

Finnegan, Caillan James 1 9:00AM

Fleming, Michael William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gooda, Judith Linda 1 9:00AM

Gulf, Terence Earl 1 8:30AM

Hampton, Dylan Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hartas, Glen Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Henry, Marshall John 1 8:30AM

Herrod, Michael Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:30AM

Irving, Christopher Allan 2 9:00AM

James, Raymond Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lebsanft, Noel Allan 1 9:00AM

Mackey, Bjorn 1 9:00AM

Mccasker, Peter John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccoombes, Shane Francis 1 9:00AM

Mcwilliam, Michael 1 8:30AM

Morgan, Jody Nicole 3 10:30AM

Morgan, Tiahna Kayla-Jain, Miss 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Joel Kenneth 1 8:30AM

Murphy, Joel Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Nolan, Rita 1 9:00AM

O’Brien, Jessica Lee 3 10:30AM

Paterson, Renee Cathleen 1 9:00AM

Potter, Lorraine Ann, Miss 2 9:00AM

Reivers, Claire, Ms 3 10:00AM

Richards, Kiel 3 10:00AM

Riley-Wilson, Zachary Elijah, Mr 1 9:00AM

Roginson, Gregory Ronald 1 9:00AM

Ross, Kaleb William Thomas 1 9:00AM

Ross, Tamara Lee 1 8:30AM

Rumpf, Tony James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Russell, Steven Mark 1 9:00AM

Sands, Dean Anthony 1 8:30AM

Slotosch, James Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Small, Cody Colin John 1 9:00AM

Stewart, Kerry Anne 1 9:00AM

Tobane, Amelia May 1 9:00AM

Von Senden, Clinton Ray, Mr 1 9:00AM

Waqa, Melikiseteki Tekani A Fowler 3 10:30AM

Wavell-Smith, Conor Harrison, Mr 1 9:00AM

White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd, Mr 1 8:30AM

Whitney, Sean Glen 3 10:30AM

Young, Katrina Le-Anne 1 9:00AM