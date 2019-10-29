COURT: 60+ people appearing today

EVERY day a number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the full list of the 66 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday October 29.

Alexander, Gary Christopher 3 2:00PM

Alexander, Leon Alwyn Christopher 3 2:00PM

Aspinall, Krystal Rae 3 2:00PM

Balchin, Haylee 3 2:00PM

Barwick, Paul 3 2:00PM

Bell, Sharon 3 2:00PM

Birchall, Kim 3 2:00PM

Body Corporate For Raymond Place Community Titles 3 2:00PM

Bond, Frank Herbert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burke, Daphne-Jill 3 2:00PM

Catling, Christopher Paul 3 2:00PM

Cedric, Frederick Silas 3 2:00PM

Clarke, Stacey Lee 3 2:00PM

Cooke, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Crotty, Kimmberly 2 9:00AM

Dern, Zachary Alexander 1 9:00AM

Doak, Myron Isiah 1 9:00AM

Donovan, Jason John 3 2:00PM

Durie, Tammie-Raie Jasmine 3 2:00PM

Fisher, Emily Gail 3 2:00PM

Fisher, Ian Shane 1 8:30AM

Godfrey, Daniel James 1 8:30AM

Godfrey, Timothy James 1 9:00AM

Graham-Beckett, Kenny Christopher 1 9:00AM

Gulf, Phillip Brian 1 9:00AM

Harms, Damien Lionel 1 9:00AM

Hawdon, Alicia Jane 3 2:00PM

Hayes, Clive 3 2:00PM

Hayes, Joshua Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hill, Jayden Alexander 3 2:00PM

Kjellgren, Renee Leanne 3 2:00PM

Kreusler, Justine Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Leo, Lynton Lionel 1 9:00AM

Lister, Samantha 3 2:00PM

Mackay, Stephanie Lee 1 9:00AM

Micallef, Nathan Daniel 3 2:00PM

Mills, Geoffrey Lucas 3 2:00PM

Paul, Peter Lynnard 3 2:00PM

Pearson, Jacinta Maree 3 2:00PM

Peterson, Cimerond 3 2:00PM

Pope-Jones, Lleyton 3 2:00PM

Pym, Cody Jay 3 2:00PM

Rawsthorne, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Reid, Walter David 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Paul Bradley 1 9:00AM

Riley, Stafford Jason James 1 9:00AM

Rixon, James 3 2:00PM

Robertson, Madison 1 9:00AM

Robinson, David Henry Ambrose 3 2:00PM

Rooney, Sarah Kathleen 3 2:00PM

Rudolph, Anthony Michael Belz 3 2:00PM

Sale, Belinda Isabel 3 2:00PM

Scott, Jeanette Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM

Semple, Courtney 3 2:00PM

Sigvart, Rhys Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Souter, Fabian 3 2:00PM

Spellman, Sharon 3 2:00PM

Taylor, Kylie Louise 3 2:00PM

Ware, Dalihias Georgina 3 2:00PM

Warwick, Crystal Louise 3 2:00PM

Watts, Beau James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wedding, Aleesha Marie 3 2:00PM

White, Charnell Antisha Malesse 3 2:00PM

White, Kory Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Joseph 1 9:00AM

Wolstenholme, Sheree 3 2:00PM