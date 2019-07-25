COURT: 64 people facing Rockhampton and Yeppoon court today

EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 34 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Adams, Zane Robert Paul, room 3, 2PM

Banham, Kenneth Brian, room 1, 8.30AM

Belbin, Conan John, Mr, room 3, 2PM

Blanch, Christopher Lee, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Burns, Clinton John, room 3, 9AM

Burns, Rohan Edward, Mr, room 3, 2PM

Cameron, Nathan Allan, room 3, 9AM

Carroll, Kim Maree, room 3, 9AM

Chellingsworth, Dale Douglas Joseph, room 3, 9AM

Cornick, Jesse Cameron, room 3, 9AM

Croxon, Katie Kristine, Mrs, room 3, 9AM

Dixon, Jacob Daniel, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Donovan, Jacquelyn Teneille, Miss, room 2, 9AM

Farr, Brian James, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Graham-Beckett, Kenny Christopher, room 3, 2PM

Hadley, Paul William, room 3, 9AM

Hansen, Michael Frederick, room 3, 9AM

Hayward, Robert Ian, room 3, 9AM

Head, Stephen Daniel, room 3, 9AM

Hornung, Tyson Reece, room 3, 9AM

Mason, Kenna Maree, room 3, 9AM

Mccoombes, Damien Joseph, room 3, 9AM

Miller, Cecil Benjamin, room 1, 9AM

Moore, Adam Lee, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Oates, Glynn Rowan, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Pearson, Jacinta Maree, Miss, room 3, 9AM

Riley, Dylan John, room 1, 8.30AM

Riley, Dylan John, room 3, 9AM

Simpson, Clint James, Mr, room 3, 2PM

Smedley, Shirley Ann, room 3, 9AM

Taiters, Evania Joy, room 3, 9AM

Turner, Norton John, room 3, 2PM

Warner, Zacchus Norman, room 3, 9AM

Wort, Timothy Lloyd, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Here is a list of the 30 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today.

Abell, Logan Shaun, room 1, 9AM

Baer, Elizabeth Maria, room 1, 9AM

Baker, Jackson, room 1, 9AM

Bauer, Asher Harley, room 1, 9AM

Beattie, Debra, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Brown, Thomas Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Butt, Russell David, room 1, 9AM

Cuthbert, Simone Elizabeth, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Dale, Daniel Lee, room 1, 9AM

Dingley, Craig Douglas, room 1, 9AM

Durie, Tammie-Raie Jasmine, Miss, room 1, 8.30AM

Fairburn, Isaac Tyler, room 1, 9AM

Flesher, Russell, room 1, 9AM

Golding, Erica Mellisa, room 1, 9AM

Goodman, Craig Steven, room 1, 9AM

Hall, Shontelle Alicia-Shay S, room 1, 9AM

Hawke, Wesley Alan, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Johnson, Luke Adam, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Lewis-Beattie, Walker Teomana, room 1, 9AM

Marks, David Stewart, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Martin, Joshua Dean, room 1, 9AM

Mcpartland, Sheldon Peter, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mott, Jessie Lee, room 1, 9AM

Muller, Bailie Flynn, room 1, 8.30AM

Neuss, Nicole, room 1, 10.30AM

Noonan, Madeline Ann, room 1, 9AM

O'Reilly, Judith Maree, room 1, 9AM

Smith, Blayke Andrew Raymond, room 1, 9AM

Wagner, Anthony Keith, room 1, 9AM

Warry, Travis Richard, room 1, 9AM