COURT: 65 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 65 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Abraham, James Edward 1 2:00PM

Babinall, Brock Charles Quinn 1 2:00PM

Benfield, Adam Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Black, Kenneth Barnard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bone, Anuisha John, Mr 1 2:00PM

Bourgonje, Karla Jayde, Ms 1 9:00AM

Bradshaw, Michael Edward 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Geoffrey Mark 1 2:00PM

Connors, Alanna May 1 9:00AM

Costelloe, Boaz Michael 1 2:00PM

Curtis, Karl Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Devine, Larry Steven 1 2:00PM

Dyball-Mclellan, Lachlan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Eliott, Melissa Ann, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Fletcher-Blazely, Blair Robert James 1 9:00AM

Fulton, Shaun E Benjamin 1 9:00AM

Ghilotti, Shannon Paul 1 2:00PM

Ghilotti, Shannon Paul 1 9:00AM

Godwyn, Megan Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Gooda, Judith Linda 1 8:30AM

Gooda, Judith Linda 1 2:00PM

Gooda, Nicholas Brian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Haberle, Daniel Henry, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hardie, Sheridan Leigh 1 9:00AM

Haynes, Anton Quay 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Matthew Joseph 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Ricky Jay 1 9:00AM

Johnston, Jackelyn Anne 1 9:00AM

Kanak, Joshua James Carrier, Mr 1 2:00PM

Kangan, Sophie Claire 1 9:00AM

Konners, Alannah Chloe 1 9:00AM

Konners, Caitlyn Brooke 1 9:00AM

Kowalski, Torey Cameron 1 9:00AM

Lawton, Kerred Troy 1 2:00PM

Lewis, Rebecca Rose 1 9:00AM

Lister, Colin Martin 1 2:00PM

Masterson, Kristian Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcgraw, Matthew Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcgregor, Ronald Patrick 1 9:00AM

Mead, Lynlee Peter 1 9:00AM

Mugridge, Malcolm Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Painter, Lyorde Francis, Mr 1 2:00PM

Payne, Dylan Lachlan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pender, Kane Trevor William, Mr 1 2:00PM

Rankin, Alex James 1 2:00PM

Rankin, Tres Reece 1 2:00PM

Reading, Jye Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Richards, Charlotte Rose 1 2:00PM

Scott, Geoffrey William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Silvester, Hayden Patrick 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Ranald Palgrave 1 9:00AM

Sims, Bianca 1 9:00AM

Smithson, Nicholas Clyde, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stenz, Isaac Joseph 1 9:00AM

Strahan, Malcolm William 1 9:00AM

Thomas, Joanne Mary 1 9:00AM

Timms, Tamica Anne 1 2:00PM

Toby, Douglas Ryan 1 9:00AM

Von Senden, Clinton Ray, Mr 1 9:00AM

Webb, Kaya Jane 1 9:00AM

Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr 1 2:00PM

White, Carol Beatrice, Ms 1 2:00PM

White, Charlene Peta 1 9:00AM

Williams, John Manning, Mr 1 2:00PM

Williams, Rose Patricia 1 9:00AM