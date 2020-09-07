COURT: 67 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 67 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday September 7.
Anderson, Ethan Shannon, room 1, 8.30AM
Bailey, Clayton John, room 1, 8.30AM
Bailey, Clayton John, room 1, 9AM
Belzer, Cassandra Ann, room 1, 8.30AM
Bollinger, Christian James, room 1, 8.30AM
Bollinger, Christian James, room 1, 9AM
Brown, Lauchlan Alexander, room 1, 8.30AM
Brown, Lauchlan Alexander, room 1, 9AM
Brown, Naraline Judith, room 1, 9AM
Buckton, Delveen Michelle, room 1, 8.30AM
Conde, Donato, room 1, 9AM
Conway, Joshua Thomas, room 1, 9AM
Cotter, William, room 1, 9AM
Crothers, Billee Jo, room 1, 9AM
Daniels, Mason Robert, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Davis, James Christopher Mich, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Day, Sarah Louise, room 1, 8.30AM
Day, Sarah Louise, room 1, 9AM
De Landelles Barnicoat, Cody Lee, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Desatge, Ronald David, room 1, 9AM
Desatge, William John, room 1, 9AM
Dieperink, Clint Ian, room 1, 8.30AM
Egretz, Kevin Ellis, room 1, 8.30AM
Fielder, Michael William John, room 1, 8.30AM
Fisher, Graham Keith, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Fisher, Robert Noel, room 1, 9AM
Flenady, Tracey Ann, room 1, 8.30AM
Francis, Jason Ian, room 1, 9AM
George, Kailu Zorangetano, room 1, 8.30AM
Gregory, Michelle Louise, room 1, 8.30AM
Hilse, Jordan Edgar, room 1, 9AM
Hooker, Roger Gerald, room 1, 9AM
Jasperson, Christy Anne, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Jones, Elizabeth Gaye, Ms, room 1, 9AM
Landers, Robert Lionel, room 1, 9AM
Lysaght, Dillon Geoffrey, room 1, 8.30AM
Malone, Heather Jacqueline, room 3, 10.30AM
Many, Neil Alfred, Mr, room 3, 10AM
Muir, Brodie Anthony, room 1, 8.30AM
Murphy, Gregory James, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Musa, Sebastian Rolando, room 1, 9AM
Nichols, James Edmund, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Nicol, Katherine Vanessa, room 1, 8.30AM
Nuttall, Sharna Louise, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Oakley, Kayla May, room 1, 8.30AM
O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Pattenden, James Robert, room 1, 9AM
Pearce, Brook Elery, room 1, 9AM
Ricardo, Scott Phillip, room 1, 9AM
Ricardo, Scott Phillip, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Richardson, Jarvis Trate, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM
Richardson, Wayne Malcolm, room 1, 8.30AM
Ryder, Peter David John, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Savelli, Remo Alberto, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Slade, Mitchell Lawrence, room 1, 9AM
Thorne, Nicholas William, room 1, 9AM
Tilberoo, Brandon Carl, room 1, 8.30AM
Triffett, Justin Wayne, Mr, room 3, 10AM
Waerner, Anita Angela, Mrs, room 3, 10.30AM
Warner, Zacchus Norman, room 1, 8.30AM
Warner, Zacchus Norman, room 1, 9AM
Weeding, John Thomas, room 3, 10.30AM
Wegener, Trevor William, room 1, 9AM
Wegert, Steven Thomas, Mr, room 1, 9AM
White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Willcox, Steven Christopher, room 1, 8.30AM
Yates, Sarah Jane, room 1, 9AM