Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
News

COURT: 75 people facing court in Rockhampton today

Maddelin McCosker
by
3rd Jul 2019 8:30 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Abel, Lynessa Michell, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Adams, Matthew Ian Oswald, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Adidi, Timothy Richard, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Allen, Melissa Jane, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Anderson, Roslyn Effie Pearl, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Atkinson, Justin Wade, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Atkinson, Scott Aaron, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Babinall, Brock Charles Quinn, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Bierton, Matthew Kenneth, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Broome, Bryden James, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Clancy, Erin Louise, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Close, Blake Stephen, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Cockerton, Josh Maxwell Digger, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Cowan, Ashleigh Maree, Miss, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Creighton, Courtney Rae, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Culleton, Brent Anthony, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Donnelly, Simon James, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Dougan, Michael, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Dwyer, Ryan Edward, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Eves, Peter Noel, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Ezzy, Kyl John, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Fay, Gregory Lesley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Field, Jake Daniel Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Fuller, Mason Stone, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Geiger, Nathan John, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Gilbert, Jayleene Leigh, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Gooda, Judith Linda, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Gyemore, Shacair Andrew, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hamilton, Dakota Ami-Cree, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Hamilton, Dakota Ami-Cree, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Harkins, Cassandra, Mrs, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Hill, Aaron Robert, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Holland, Samantha Lee, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Hooper, Nicholas Bruce, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Jarvis, Raymond Stephen, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Kanak, Joshua James Carrier, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Kowalski, Torey Cameron, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Lawton, Nathan Wayne, Mr, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Leo, Lynton Lionel, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Lette, Damian Luke, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Lippitt, Jonathon Francis, Mr, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Lister, David Shaquille, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Mele, Steven Paul, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Melton, Rose Mary Janice 1 2:00PM
  • Murphy, Damien John, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Nolan, Joshua Leigh, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Oliver, Alison Maud, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Osborne, Joshua David John, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Patten, Rachael Louise, Miss, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Pope, Alastaire Bevan, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Popp, Blake Raymond, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Proctor, Terrie-Lee L, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Richards, Charlotte Rose, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Robertson, Benjamin Henry, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Ryan, Grant Allan, court room 1 2:00PM
  • Sheen, Brandon John, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Siaosi, George, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Smart, Nicola Rose, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Smith, Kerry Keith, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Spindler, Nardean Victor, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Tanner, Nicholas Leigh, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Thomas, Adam Robert, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Tjerkstra, Pieter Garth, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Torney, Allen Anthony Craig, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Towle, Scott David, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Weldon, Thomas Christopher, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Wilkinson, Casey, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Williams, Karry Joyce, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Williams, Trevor John, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Wilson, Lachlan Matthew, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Wilson, Peter, court room 3 at 2:00PM
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

