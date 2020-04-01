COURT: 77 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 77 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday April 1.
Accoom, Damien Ross, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Agnew, Michael John, room 1, 2PM
Baker, Kevin Leslie, room 1, 2PM
Baker, Zachary Paul, room 1, 9AM
Barrass, Samuel Rodney, room 1, 2PM
Barsah, Mislaam Lewis, room 1, 2PM
Betts, Ben James, room 3, 2PM
Bloomfield, Anthony James, room 1, 2PM
Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Bond, Percy Daniel, room 1, 9AM
Brown, James Christopher, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Brown, John Lionel Edward, room 3, 10AM
Brown, Larcome Allan James Keith, room 1, 9AM
Brown, Mitchell Tristen Trent, room 1, 2PM
Brown, Roy Dahram Eric, room 1, 9AM
Bryan, Kale Benjamin, room 1, 9AM
Close, Cheyanne Rose, Ms, room 1, 2PM
Conway, Mark Frederick Thesel, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Currey, Craig Troy, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Darken, Selwyn, room 1, 9AM
Davies, Oren Thomas, room 1, 9AM
Davis, Terri-Maree Alice, Mrs, room 1, 9AM
Deaves, Nicholas Adam, room 1, 8.30AM
Donovan, Troy Allan, room 1, 2PM
Doyle, Clarissa Colleen, room 1, 2PM
Drake, Brendan John, room 1, 2PM
Eastell, Tabitha Marie, Ms, room 1, 2PM
Finnegan, Caillan James, room 1, 2PM
Gaskell, Daryal Roy, room 3, 2PM
Gela, Ziglocious Maison, room 1, 2PM
Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, room 1, 9AM
Godbee, Tracey Lee, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Godfrey, Timothy James, room 1, 2PM
Hardacre, Ross Allan, room 1, 9AM
Hixon, Gregory Robert, room 1, 2PM
Ibbott, Grant Lloyd George, room 1, 2PM
Jabboury, Ken Anthony, room 1, 2PM
Jones, Nathan Charles, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Kelly, Leasha Maree, Mrs, room 1, 8.30AM
Lill, Bailey Joseph, room 1, 9AM
Matheson, Margaret Rose, room 3, 9AM
Miller, Ivan James, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Mitchell, Christopher Lucas, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Mowen, Bevan Alan, room 3, 9AM
Muggeridge, Christopher John, room 1, 2PM
Mundraby, Shadrach Jason, room 3, 9AM
Mwangi, Pauline Wacheke, room 1, 2PM
Orenshaw, Raymond Kenneth, room 1, 2PM
Payne, Dylan Lachlan, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Phillips, Lee Brian, room 1, 9AM
Povey, Navajo Nikora, room 1, 9AM
Proctor, Gary William, room 1, 9AM
Randall, Seinne Douglas, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Rankin, Alex James, room 1, 2PM
Renton-Power, William Martin, room 1, 8.30AM
Robertson, Cara Jo, room 1, 8.30AM
Roginson, Gregory Ronald, room 1, 2PM
Ross, Tamara Lee, room 1, 2PM
Ross, Tamara Lee, room 1, 8.30AM
Ross-Miller, Dunduli Malik, Mr, room 3, 10AM
Rumpf, Michael James, room 1, 9AM
Ryan, Wayne Michael, room 1, 2PM
Ryu, Jungjea, room 1, 9AM
Sattler, Tyron Bruce, room 1, 2PM
Saunders, Clifford Andrew Toby, room 3, 10AM
Stuart, Saphia Theresa, room 1, 8.30AM
Stuart, Saphia Theresa, room 1, 9AM
Turnbull, Mitchell, room 1, 2PM
Underwood, Peter Leonard, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Walkingshaw, Shannen Rhianne, Miss, room 1, 8.30AM
Walkingshaw, Shannen Rhianne, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Warcon, Demi Leigh, room 1, 8.30AM
Warcon, Demi Leigh, room 1, 9AM
Weazel, Latasha Anne, Miss, room 1, 2PM
Wellman, Jason Lloyd, room 1, 2PM
Williams, Dianne Sandra Lee, room 1, 8.30AM
Williams, Gary Owen, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM