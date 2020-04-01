COURT: 77 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 77 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday April 1.

Accoom, Damien Ross, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Agnew, Michael John, room 1, 2PM

Baker, Kevin Leslie, room 1, 2PM

Baker, Zachary Paul, room 1, 9AM

Barrass, Samuel Rodney, room 1, 2PM

Barsah, Mislaam Lewis, room 1, 2PM

Betts, Ben James, room 3, 2PM

Bloomfield, Anthony James, room 1, 2PM

Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Bond, Percy Daniel, room 1, 9AM

Brown, James Christopher, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Brown, John Lionel Edward, room 3, 10AM

Brown, Larcome Allan James Keith, room 1, 9AM

Brown, Mitchell Tristen Trent, room 1, 2PM

Brown, Roy Dahram Eric, room 1, 9AM

Bryan, Kale Benjamin, room 1, 9AM

Close, Cheyanne Rose, Ms, room 1, 2PM

Conway, Mark Frederick Thesel, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Currey, Craig Troy, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Darken, Selwyn, room 1, 9AM

Davies, Oren Thomas, room 1, 9AM

Davis, Terri-Maree Alice, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Deaves, Nicholas Adam, room 1, 8.30AM

Donovan, Troy Allan, room 1, 2PM

Doyle, Clarissa Colleen, room 1, 2PM

Drake, Brendan John, room 1, 2PM

Eastell, Tabitha Marie, Ms, room 1, 2PM

Finnegan, Caillan James, room 1, 2PM

Gaskell, Daryal Roy, room 3, 2PM

Gela, Ziglocious Maison, room 1, 2PM

Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, room 1, 9AM

Godbee, Tracey Lee, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Godfrey, Timothy James, room 1, 2PM

Hardacre, Ross Allan, room 1, 9AM

Hixon, Gregory Robert, room 1, 2PM

Ibbott, Grant Lloyd George, room 1, 2PM

Jabboury, Ken Anthony, room 1, 2PM

Jones, Nathan Charles, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Kelly, Leasha Maree, Mrs, room 1, 8.30AM

Lill, Bailey Joseph, room 1, 9AM

Matheson, Margaret Rose, room 3, 9AM

Miller, Ivan James, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Mitchell, Christopher Lucas, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Mowen, Bevan Alan, room 3, 9AM

Muggeridge, Christopher John, room 1, 2PM

Mundraby, Shadrach Jason, room 3, 9AM

Mwangi, Pauline Wacheke, room 1, 2PM

Orenshaw, Raymond Kenneth, room 1, 2PM

Payne, Dylan Lachlan, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Phillips, Lee Brian, room 1, 9AM

Povey, Navajo Nikora, room 1, 9AM

Proctor, Gary William, room 1, 9AM

Randall, Seinne Douglas, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Rankin, Alex James, room 1, 2PM

Renton-Power, William Martin, room 1, 8.30AM

Robertson, Cara Jo, room 1, 8.30AM

Roginson, Gregory Ronald, room 1, 2PM

Ross, Tamara Lee, room 1, 2PM

Ross-Miller, Dunduli Malik, Mr, room 3, 10AM

Rumpf, Michael James, room 1, 9AM

Ryan, Wayne Michael, room 1, 2PM

Ryu, Jungjea, room 1, 9AM

Sattler, Tyron Bruce, room 1, 2PM

Saunders, Clifford Andrew Toby, room 3, 10AM

Stuart, Saphia Theresa, room 1, 8.30AM

Turnbull, Mitchell, room 1, 2PM

Underwood, Peter Leonard, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Walkingshaw, Shannen Rhianne, Miss, room 1, 8.30AM

Warcon, Demi Leigh, room 1, 8.30AM

Weazel, Latasha Anne, Miss, room 1, 2PM

Wellman, Jason Lloyd, room 1, 2PM

Williams, Dianne Sandra Lee, room 1, 8.30AM

Williams, Gary Owen, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM