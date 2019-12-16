COURT: 78 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 78 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday December 16.

Baker, Darren Lee, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Beattie, Jason Robert, room 3, 10.30AM

Breslin, Garth John, room 1, 9AM

Brown, Roy Dahram Eric, room 3, 10AM

Butler, Anthony George Denis, room 1, 9AM

Cassady-Wacando, Zelman Shane Montaro, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Cavanagh, Jackson Reive, room 1, 9AM

Chilvers, Jesse James, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Clanfield, Jordan Gregory James, room 1, 9AM

Coffison, Tyson, room 3, 10AM

Cummings, Ronald James, room 1, 9AM

Dennis, Stephen John, Mr, room 3, 10AM

Dougan, Ian Robert Eastell, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Dynevor, Denzel, room 1, 9AM

Ford, Mark John Leonard, room 1, 9AM

George, Jesse Duncan, room 1, 9AM

Godwyn, Megan Elizabeth, room 3, 10AM

Grant, Garth Phillip, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Gray-Ganter, Angus Charles, room 1, 9AM

Hansell, Luke Alan James, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Hegge, Matthew Jeremiah, room 1, 9AM

Henry, Marlene Rose, room 1, 9AM

Henry, Marlene Rose, room 1, 8.30AM

Henry, Thelma Lois, room 1, 9AM

Hindley, Robert Clive, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Ireland, Jayde Elizabeth, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Johnson, Eleisha, room 1, 9AM

Joseph, Dean Gary, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

King, Alexander O’Malley, room 1, 9AM

King, Brett Victor, room 1, 9AM

Landers, Joel Peter, room 1, 9AM

Law, Michael Steele, room 1, 8.30AM

Lowe, James, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Manfred, Codie William, room 1, 8.30AM

Mansfield, Amanda Jane, room 1, 9AM

Marshall, Timothy James, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mcpherson, Benjamin, room 1, 9AM

Miller, Desanya Rose, room 1, 9AM

Miller, Desanya Rose, Miss, room 1, 8.30AM

Miller, Desanya Rose, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Miller, Stewart Russell, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Morgan, Jody Nicole, room 1, 9AM

Muir, Cody James Kenneth, room 3, 10.30AM

Muir, Jeremy Wade, Mr, room 2, 9AM

Muir, Jeremy Wade, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Peters, Kevin Gordon, room 1, 9AM

Petersen, Chantelle Elizabeth, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Phillips, Ashley-Jane Kimberley, room 1, 9AM

Richards, Tiffany Renee, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Rohde, Douglas Michael, room 1, 9AM

Rossberg, Aaron John, Mr, room 3, 10AM

Sawtell, Michael William, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Smith, Cassandra Jane, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Smith, Kerry Keith, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Solomon, Fenella Ann-Louise, room 1, 8.30AM

Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne, room 1, 9AM

Stenhouse, Lucy Sophia May, room 1, 9AM

Thomasson, Justin, room 1, 9AM

Titmus, Tremayne Lomas, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Warner, Zacchus Norman, room 3, 9AM

Welsh, Curtis Brian, room 1, 9AM

Wheaton, Chelsee Gwendolyn, Miss, room 1, 9AM

White, Garrett Vivian, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Williams, Trevor John, room 2, 9AM