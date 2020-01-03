COURT: 8 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of five people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday January 3.

Cierpka, Sonja Jennifer, Ms, room 1, 9AM

Godfrey, Timothy James, room 1, 8.30AM

Henry, Thelma Lois, room 1, 8.30AM

Schafferius, Tad Colin, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Soden, Rhen Eric Francis, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Tennant, Malcolm Gregory, room 1, 9AM

Tetley, Brenten Trevour, room 1, 8.30AM

Wosomo, Joab, room 1, 2PM