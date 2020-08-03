COURT: 82 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 82 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday August 3.
Accoom, Jennifer Gail, room 1, 9AM
Antcliff, Lance Gregory, room 1, 9AM
Arnold, Damian John, room 1, 8.30AM
Baker, Darren Lee, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Barry, Andrina Romona, room 1, 9AM
Bath, Jocelyn Alice, room 1, 9AM
Beattie, Jason Robert, room 1, 9AM
Bloomfield, Anthony James, room 1, 9AM
Bolatolu, Peni, room 1, 9AM
Bond, Samuel Eric, room 1, 2PM
Brown, Justin, room 1, 9AM
Brown, Lauchlan Alexander, room 1, 9AM
Burst, Peter Graham, room 1, 9AM
Callaghan Marr, Dylan Sean, room 1, 9AM
Cameron, Malcolm Maurice, room 1, 9AM
Chandler, Gary James, room 1, 9AM
Chapman, Hannah Jean, Mrs, room 1, 9AM
Conaglen, Stacey Teresa, room 1, 9AM
Damianos, Constantine Anastasis, room 1, 9AM
Darwin, Rodney Jeremy, room 1, 9AM
Date, Thomas Noel, room 1, 8.30AM
Dow, Jessica Kate, room 1, 9AM
Doyle, James Gerald William, room 1, 9AM
Doyle, Martin James, room 1, 9AM
Edwards, Glenn Wayne, room 1, 9AM
Feeney, Julie Ann, Mrs, room 1, 9AM
Fisher, Robert Noel, room 1, 9AM
Foreman, Kevin Timothy, room 1, 9AM
Freeman, Jack, room 1, 9AM
Freeman, Jack Paul Arnold, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Gent, Madison Jack, room 1, 9AM
Gooda, Judith Linda, room 1, 9AM
Gray, Rebekah Elaine Elizabeth, room 1, 8.30AM
Hayden, Rhonda Denise, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr, room 2, 9AM
Hill, Melda Joyce, Ms, room 1, 8.30AM
Hopgood, Lacey Jade, room 1, 8.30AM
Hume, Sean Robert Thomas, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Jamieson, Kerry-Nash, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Jaques, Riley Lindsay, room 1, 9AM
Jaques, Riley Lindsay, room 1, 8.30AM
Jarvis, Raymond Stephen, room 2, 9AM
Kane, Benjamin Ryan, room 1, 9AM
Kupfer, Tyrelle Tyler Jay, room 1, 9AM
Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Langan, Brendan Jake, room 1, 9AM
Lyall, Gertude Samantha, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Malone, Heather Jacqueline, room 1, 9AM
Mckean, Colin Curtis, room 1, 9AM
Merrylees, Catalina, room 1, 9AM
Mitchell, Christopher Lucas, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM
Mowen, Bevan Alan, room 2, 9AM
Musa, Sebastian Rolando, room 1, 9AM
Oates, Shane Michael, room 1, 9AM
Ogden, Stuart Mark, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Osborne, Michelle Ann, Mrs, room 1, 9AM
Pender, Kane Trevor William, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Rankine, Ray Rhyce, room 1, 9AM
Richards, Luke Jeffrey, room 1, 9AM
Richards, Robert John Edward, room 1, 9AM
Simpson, Ranald Palgrave, room 1, 9AM
Small, Anthony Victor, room 1, 9AM
Smith, Jay Derek Paul Josep, room 1, 9AM
Sparagna, Patricia, room 1, 8.30AM
Thompson, Kira Lee, room 1, 9AM
Timms, Daniel Robert, room 1, 8.30AM
Tobane, Juanita Marlena, room 1, 9AM
Tobane, Waikaigia Djngarra, room 1, 9AM
Tobane, William John, Mr, room 3, 10AM
Vander Mark, David William, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Vander Mark, David William, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Vandermark, David William, room 1, 9AM
Warcon, Duane Preston, room 1, 9AM
Watson, Zali Maree, room 1, 9AM
West-Wade, Jonty Robert, room 1, 9AM
Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward, room 3, 10.30AM
Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward, room 1, 9AM
Wilson, Ryan Darren, room 1, 9AM
Wood, Leyton Thomas, room 1, 8.30AM
Wright, Shane Rodney, Mr, room 3, 10AM
Yates, Sarah Jane, room 1, 9AM