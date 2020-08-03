COURT: 82 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 82 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday August 3.

Accoom, Jennifer Gail, room 1, 9AM

Antcliff, Lance Gregory, room 1, 9AM

Arnold, Damian John, room 1, 8.30AM

Baker, Darren Lee, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Barry, Andrina Romona, room 1, 9AM

Bath, Jocelyn Alice, room 1, 9AM

Beattie, Jason Robert, room 1, 9AM

Bloomfield, Anthony James, room 1, 9AM

Bolatolu, Peni, room 1, 9AM

Bond, Samuel Eric, room 1, 2PM

Brown, Justin, room 1, 9AM

Brown, Lauchlan Alexander, room 1, 9AM

Burst, Peter Graham, room 1, 9AM

Callaghan Marr, Dylan Sean, room 1, 9AM

Cameron, Malcolm Maurice, room 1, 9AM

Chandler, Gary James, room 1, 9AM

Chapman, Hannah Jean, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Conaglen, Stacey Teresa, room 1, 9AM

Damianos, Constantine Anastasis, room 1, 9AM

Darwin, Rodney Jeremy, room 1, 9AM

Date, Thomas Noel, room 1, 8.30AM

Dow, Jessica Kate, room 1, 9AM

Doyle, James Gerald William, room 1, 9AM

Doyle, Martin James, room 1, 9AM

Edwards, Glenn Wayne, room 1, 9AM

Feeney, Julie Ann, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Fisher, Robert Noel, room 1, 9AM

Foreman, Kevin Timothy, room 1, 9AM

Freeman, Jack, room 1, 9AM

Freeman, Jack Paul Arnold, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Gent, Madison Jack, room 1, 9AM

Gooda, Judith Linda, room 1, 9AM

Gray, Rebekah Elaine Elizabeth, room 1, 8.30AM

Hayden, Rhonda Denise, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr, room 2, 9AM

Hill, Melda Joyce, Ms, room 1, 8.30AM

Hopgood, Lacey Jade, room 1, 8.30AM

Hume, Sean Robert Thomas, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Jamieson, Kerry-Nash, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Jaques, Riley Lindsay, room 1, 9AM

Jaques, Riley Lindsay, room 1, 8.30AM

Jarvis, Raymond Stephen, room 2, 9AM

Kane, Benjamin Ryan, room 1, 9AM

Kupfer, Tyrelle Tyler Jay, room 1, 9AM

Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Langan, Brendan Jake, room 1, 9AM

Lyall, Gertude Samantha, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Malone, Heather Jacqueline, room 1, 9AM

Mckean, Colin Curtis, room 1, 9AM

Merrylees, Catalina, room 1, 9AM

Mitchell, Christopher Lucas, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM

Mowen, Bevan Alan, room 2, 9AM

Musa, Sebastian Rolando, room 1, 9AM

Oates, Shane Michael, room 1, 9AM

Ogden, Stuart Mark, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Osborne, Michelle Ann, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Pender, Kane Trevor William, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Rankine, Ray Rhyce, room 1, 9AM

Richards, Luke Jeffrey, room 1, 9AM

Richards, Robert John Edward, room 1, 9AM

Simpson, Ranald Palgrave, room 1, 9AM

Small, Anthony Victor, room 1, 9AM

Smith, Jay Derek Paul Josep, room 1, 9AM

Sparagna, Patricia, room 1, 8.30AM

Thompson, Kira Lee, room 1, 9AM

Timms, Daniel Robert, room 1, 8.30AM

Tobane, Juanita Marlena, room 1, 9AM

Tobane, Waikaigia Djngarra, room 1, 9AM

Tobane, William John, Mr, room 3, 10AM

Vander Mark, David William, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Vander Mark, David William, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Vandermark, David William, room 1, 9AM

Warcon, Duane Preston, room 1, 9AM

Watson, Zali Maree, room 1, 9AM

West-Wade, Jonty Robert, room 1, 9AM

Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward, room 3, 10.30AM

Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward, room 1, 9AM

Wilson, Ryan Darren, room 1, 9AM

Wood, Leyton Thomas, room 1, 8.30AM

Wright, Shane Rodney, Mr, room 3, 10AM

Yates, Sarah Jane, room 1, 9AM