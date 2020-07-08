Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: 89 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
8th Jul 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 89 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday July 8.

Accoom, Richard Colin 1 2:00PM

Adidi, Walter Leo George 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Che-Leon Christopher 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Travis Roy 3 10:00AM

Baker, Leonard George 1 2:00PM

Bean, Kailyen Jayde 1 9:00AM

Bean, Kailyn Jade 1 9:00AM

Bickey, Angus Dwain 1 9:00AM

Black, Zeke Dylan 1 9:00AM

Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Boyd, Tony Robert Luke 1 2:00PM

Brigg, Vernon Keith 1 9:00AM

Brown, Lauchlan Alexander 3 10:30AM

Burst, Graham Peter 1 9:00AM

Burton, Lian Dorrelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Carll, Patrick Oliver 1 8:30AM

Carll, Patrick Oliver 1 9:00AM

Casey, Mark William, Mr 3 10:30AM

Clarke, Brandon Ronald Nicholas 1 9:00AM

Collett, Ronald 1 2:00PM

Collett, Ronald Y, Mr 1 2:00PM

Conlon, Tamara Hope 1 8:30AM

Conway, Levi Soloman, Mr 1 9:00AM

Creek, Stephen Alan 1 2:00PM

Darkin, Ezekial Dion, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davis, Benjamin Lee, Mr 1 2:00PM

Dempsey, Azure Shanai 1 9:00AM

Donnellan, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM

Ferguson, Kerrod Neil 1 2:00PM

Flenady, Chloe Alyce 1 9:00AM

Gertz, Merlin Nikolaus 1 9:00AM

Gertz, Merlin Nikolaus 1 8:30AM

Gooda, Steven Dean 1 9:00AM

Graham, Beau Anthony 1 2:00PM

Grant, Garth Phillip, Mr 1 2:00PM

Harbord, Jeffrey Robert 3 10:00AM

Henry, Bevan Wayne 1 9:00AM

Hong, Anthony Ronald 1 9:00AM

Jones, Nathan Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kanak, Joshua James Carrier, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ketchup, Paul James Rodney 1 2:00PM

King, Cameron Dwayne 1 2:00PM

Lawton, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ludlow, Dylan Andrew 1 2:00PM

Machno, Eli 1 2:00PM

Manfred, Codie William 3 10:30AM

Manuel, O’Dell Robert 1 8:30AM

Many, Neil Alfred, Mr 1 2:00PM

Martin, Catherine Robyn 1 9:00AM

Martin, Earl James 1 2:00PM

Masters, Leon Troy 1 8:30AM

Mcconnell, Jarrad Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcloughlin, Katie Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM

Millar, Michael John 1 2:00PM

Miller, Ivan James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Mooney, Drew Anthony Peter J 1 9:00AM

Moss, Timothy James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Murray, Tenneil Elizabeth Anita 1 8:30AM

Newell, Fiona Kay 1 8:30AM

O’Dell, Manuel Robert 1 9:00AM

O’Halloran, Patrick Mark 1 2:00PM

Owens, Naarri Bertha 1 8:30AM

Parker, Pamela Kathleen 1 2:00PM

Porteous, Rebecca Anne, Miss 1 2:00PM

Purcell, Dylan-Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Quartermaine, Larry Damien 1 9:00AM

Rankin, Jaydan Joseph 1 2:00PM

Rawsthorne, Bryce Aidan, Mr 1 2:00PM

Rawsthorne, Christopher James 1 2:00PM

Ricks, Marcus Scott 1 2:00PM

Ricks, Marcus Scott 1 9:00AM

Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica 1 2:00PM

Royes, Keith Stephen 1 8:30AM

Sansom, Ramana Louise 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Tristian Lindsay 1 9:00AM

Schlapfer, Michael David 1 2:00PM

Scott, June Margarett 1 2:00PM

Singleton, Danielle Lee 1 9:00AM

Smith, Anita 1 2:00PM

Solomon, Matthew Rex Moses 1 9:00AM

Stainkey, Jamie Steven 1 9:00AM

Sutherland, Michael Jason, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tjerkstra, Pieter Garth, Mr 1 9:00AM

Von Senden, Clinton Ray, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wanstall, Trevor 1 9:00AM

Weldon, Shaun Craig 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Kerry Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Winzer, Hannah Jane 1 2:00PM

Wovat, Aaron Jamahl 1 2:00PM

court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge step: $14.5M CQ drug rehab centre tender released

        premium_icon Huge step: $14.5M CQ drug rehab centre tender released

        Health BIG READ: Full details of facility revealed in exclusive documents

        Living hell: Young family left in the dark for six weeks

        premium_icon Living hell: Young family left in the dark for six weeks

        News Landlord tells of young family’s weeks of hell living without power.

        Man’s alleged meth stash uncovered in raid of home

        premium_icon Man’s alleged meth stash uncovered in raid of home

        Crime Meth allegedly discovered when defendant asked to pull hands out

        Fuel prices rebound in pandemic aftermath

        premium_icon Fuel prices rebound in pandemic aftermath

        News RACQ monthly fuel report reveals trend in fuel costs