Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
COURT: 90+ people appearing in court today

Maddelin McCosker
by
7th Aug 2019 8:15 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 96 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Accoom, Jeffrey Brian 1 9:00AM
  • Anderson, Roslyn Effie Pearl 3 9:00AM
  • Atkinson, Scott Aaron 1 2:00PM
  • Bailey, Jonathan Shane 1 9:00AM
  • Bellert, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM
  • Bellert, Jason Scott 1 2:00PM
  • Benfield, Adam Lee, Mr 1 8:30AM
  • Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome 1 2:00PM
  • Bowles, Gerald Thomas 1 2:00PM
  • Boyd, Tony Robert Luke 1 9:00AM
  • Bright, Juan Kevin Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Callaghan, Coralie 1 9:00AM
  • Campbell, Adam James, Mr 1 8:30AM
  • Chisholm, Craig John 1 2:00PM
  • Clarke, Geoffrey Mark 1 2:00PM
  • Clifford, Mark David, Mr 1 2:00PM
  • Coleman, Adam John 1 2:00PM
  • Conde, Donato 1 2:00PM
  • Davidson, Anthony James 1 2:00PM
  • Devine, Larry Steven 1 2:00PM
  • Doak, Tina Alyse 1 9:00AM
  • Donnelly, Simon James 1 2:00PM
  • Dowrick, Nicholas Gordon 1 9:00AM
  • Doyle, Cossie John 1 9:00AM
  • Doyle, Darren Glen 1 2:00PM
  • Doyle, John Alexander 1 2:00PM
  • Driver, Maxwell Arthur 1 9:00AM
  • Duke, Joshua James Garry 1 2:00PM
  • Dunrobin, Donny-Lee, Mr 3 9:00AM
  • Fitzgerald, Kate Jenna 1 2:00PM
  • Fraser, Rhys Cambridge, Mr 1 2:00PM
  • Gilmour, Carl Roy 1 9:00AM
  • Girdler, Ronald Trent 1 2:00PM
  • Guldur, Ayse Yasmin 1 2:00PM
  • Harbord, Jeffrey Robert 1 2:00PM
  • Harbord, Jeffrey Robert 1 9:00AM
  • Hargreaves, Brett Leslie 1 8:30AM
  • Heaslib-Brownlie, Brendan James 1 2:00PM
  • Henry, Thelma Lois 1 9:00AM
  • Hill, Eddie 1 8:30AM
  • Holt, Charles Robert 1 2:00PM
  • Homans, Debbie Cherie, Miss 1 9:00AM
  • Hyde, Aaron Barton 1 9:00AM
  • Irving, Christopher Allan 1 9:00AM
  • Jackson, Michael Anthony 1 2:00PM
  • Kaur, Quentin Arron 1 9:00AM
  • Kreun, Michael David 1 9:00AM
  • Law, Joseph Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Lawton, Kerred Troy 1 9:00AM
  • Lister, David Shaquille 3 10:00AM
  • Macdonald, Chester Gavin 3 2:00PM
  • Malcolm, Latarney Rose 1 9:00AM
  • Manuele, Joshua-Jack Salvatore, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Matheson, Karl Edward Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Melton, Rose Mary Janice 1 2:00PM
  • Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 2:00PM
  • Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Miller, Desanya Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM
  • Mills, Geoffrey Lucas, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Mills, Geoffrey Lucas, Mr 3 9:00AM
  • Mimi, Keripo Daniel, Mr 1 2:00PM
  • Murray, Ellis Fred 1 2:00PM
  • Murray, Stephen Peter Menzies 1 2:00PM
  • Nairn, Daniel Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • O'Donohue, Caleb Kye 1 2:00PM
  • Perkins, Sarah Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
  • Perkins, Sarah Lee, Miss 1 2:00PM
  • Phillips, Ashley-Jane Kimberley 1 2:00PM
  • Pope-Jones, Lleyton Jeffery Patrick 1 2:00PM
  • Rankin, Leon Lewis, Mr 1 8:30AM
  • Rankin, Shannon Lee, Mr 1 8:30AM
  • Reading, Jye Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Robertson, Benjamin Henry 1 2:00PM
  • Rybarczyk, Bert Erich 3 2:00PM
  • Sansom, Ramana Louise 1 2:00PM
  • Schultz, Christopher Gavin 1 9:00AM
  • Shipley, Michael 1 9:00AM
  • Siaosi, George 1 9:00AM
  • Siaosi, George 1 2:00PM
  • Smedley, Brendan Garry, Mr 1 2:00PM
  • Smith, Anita 1 9:00AM
  • Spindler, Nardean Victor 1 2:00PM
  • Stafford, Simone Christine 1 9:00AM
  • Symons, Ellie Annabelle 1 9:00AM
  • Thomas, Adam Robert 1 9:00AM
  • Trafford, Michael Terence 1 9:00AM
  • Twaddle, Barbara Skyanne 1 9:00AM
  • Vivian, Brody Gordon Lance, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Walker, Cassie-Jo, Miss 1 9:00AM
  • Webb, Kaya Jane 1 9:00AM
  • Weldon, Kiona Michelle Jane 1 9:00AM
  • Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr 1 2:00PM
  • White, Garrett Vivian, Mr 1 2:00PM
  • White, Kenneth Justin 1 2:00PM
  • Winslade, Lenakel Robert James, Mr 1 2:00PM
  • Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr 1 2:00PM
court list rockhampton court rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

