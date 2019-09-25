COURT: 90 people appearing in Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 90 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday September 25.
Armstrong, Ian Robert, Mr 1 2:00PM
Asse-Freeman, Lewis Mclofty, Mr 1 9:00AM
Babinall, Brock Charles Quinn 1 2:00PM
Baker, Darren Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Barry, Phillip Lindsay 1 9:00AM
Begley, Christopher John 2 9:00AM
Bellert, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM
Betts, Tayla Elizabeth Rose 1 9:00AM
Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome 1 2:00PM
Boelens, Trudie Ann, Miss 1 2:00PM
Brieffies, Simeon Levi, Mr 1 2:00PM
Bright, Juan Kevin Lloyd 1 9:00AM
Bunn, Dallas Lawerence Patric 1 9:00AM
Burke, Mark John 1 2:00PM
Conway, Mark Frederick Thesel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Darr, Clayton Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davis, Deanne Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Doak, Tina Alyse 1 2:00PM
Donaldson, Joshua David, Mr 1 2:00PM
Ferguson, Kerrod Neil 1 2:00PM
Freeman, Leon Edward 1 9:00AM
Funch-Fletcher, Clinton Dale, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gander, Lincoln Jody 1 9:00AM
Green, Peter James 1 2:00PM
Green, Peter James 3 9:00AM
Hamilton, Vernon Larry Douglas 1 2:00PM
Hansen, Michael Frederick 1 2:00PM
Harms, Damien Lionel 1 9:00AM
Hassall, David Matthew 1 2:00PM
Holt, Charles Robert 1 2:00PM
Hooper, Stephen Paul 1 2:00PM
Hopkins, Adam Joseph 1 2:00PM
Huff, Cameron Troy 1 2:00PM
Ireland, Mitchell Ryan 1 2:00PM
Johnson, Luke James 1 9:00AM
Johnston, Stanley Morris 1 2:00PM
Kime, Hayden George 1 9:00AM
Kime, Hayden George 1 8:30AM
Lasker, Hannah Yasmine, Miss 1 2:00PM
Leahy, Sarah-Grace May, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mack, Joshua Stanley 1 9:00AM
Mccoombes, James Samuel 1 9:00AM
Mccusker, Ronald Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcglinchy, Warren Peter 1 2:00PM
Mikeleit, Shannon Jade, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mimi, David Eugene 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, William Joseph 1 9:00AM
Moran, Michael George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morris, Darren Edward 1 9:00AM
Munchow, Aaron Stanley 1 2:00PM
Murray, Ellis Fred 1 2:00PM
Newcombe, Brett John 1 9:00AM
O’Hanlon, Anthony John 1 9:00AM
Orchard, Justin Leigh 3 2:00PM
Orchard, Justin Leigh 1 2:00PM
O’Sullivan, Patrick Augustine 1 2:00PM
Pearson, Jacinta Maree, Miss 1 2:00PM
Peterson, Julie-Anna 1 9:00AM
Plummer, Baden John 1 9:00AM
Pope, Alastaire Bevan 1 2:00PM
Quinn, Amy Marie 1 2:00PM
Rice, Tony Leonard, Mr 1 8:30AM
Rice, Tony Leonard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Richards, Brett Leroy 1 2:00PM
Richards, Luke Jeffrey 1 9:00AM
Sandow, Sean Andre 1 2:00PM
Schlapfer, Patrick John 1 9:00AM
Schultz, Christopher Gavin 1 9:00AM
Shields, Daniel John 1 2:00PM
Simpson, Jason David 1 9:00AM
Smith, Darryl Brian 1 2:00PM
Spindler, Nardean Victor 1 2:00PM
Stafford, Simone Christine 1 9:00AM
Steedman, Sharron Maree 1 9:00AM
Stenhouse, Lucy Sophia May 1 9:00AM
Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thwaite, Adrian Guy 1 8:30AM
Tiers, Lyle Morris 1 2:00PM
Tomlinson, Megan Pamela Ann, Miss 1 8:30AM
Tunnah, James Alfred 1 2:00PM
Walsh, Nicholas Jake 1 2:00PM
Walsh, Troy William 1 2:00PM
Weldon, Joseph Reginald, Mr 1 2:00PM
Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr 1 8:30AM
Westphal, Ed 1 2:00PM
White, Terry Royce 1 9:00AM
Whittington, Lyneeka Raylee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wildman, Harley Steven 1 9:00AM
Wildman, Harley Steven 1 2:00PM
Wilson, Ashlee Maree 1 2:00PM