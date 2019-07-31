News
COURT: 90+ people facing the Magistrate today
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of the 94 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
- Adams, Matthew Ian Oswald, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Adidi, Jonathon George, court room 2 at 9:00AM
- Alderson, Amy Melissa, court room 3 at 2:00PM
- Allen, Danny Thomas, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Allen, Melissa Jane, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Allen, Melissa Jane, Miss, court room 3 at 10:00AM
- Anderson, Jermaine Lee, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Atkinson, Justin Wade, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Barry, Phillip, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Bartlett, Robert Norman, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Benson, Nikola Raine, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Bradshaw, Michael Edward, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Bradshaw, Michael Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Broome, Bryden James, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Brown, Lionel James, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Burke, Mark John, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Cameron, James Albert Bruce, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Campbell, Blair Edward, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Colless, Michael Douglas, court room 3 at 10:30AM
- Collins, James Leslie, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Costelloe, Boaz Michael, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Curtis, Karl Anthony, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Donaldson, Joshua David, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Evans, Dale Andrew, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Fay, Gregory Lesley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Garner, Luke Thomas Stephen, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Geiger, Nathan John, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Grainger, Timothy Shane, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Green, Peter James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Hall, Amanda Jade, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Harris, Gregory Robert, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Healy, Nicholas Adam, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Heaslib-Brownlie, Brendan James, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Hornung, Tyson Reece, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Howlett, Vaughan John, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Inall, Lucas Allan, court room 1 9:00AM
- Johnson, Ricky Jay, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Johnston, Jackelyn Anne, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Ladynski, Brett James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Lord, Rhys, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Lynch, Bradley Steven, court room 3 at 10:30AM
- Mack, Joshua Stanley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Macrae, Ella Brittany, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Madden, Ben Riley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Manuele, Jacoba-Adrian Farncisco, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Mikeleit, Shannon Jade, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Mills, Geoffrey Lucas, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Mitchell, Karen Joan, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Morgan, Jody Nicole, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Mosey, Geoffrey James, Mr, court room 2 at 9:00AM
- Murray, Brendan Jole, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Oliver, Alison Maud, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- O'Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Oram, Matthew Reece Triad, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Patten, Rachael Louise, Miss. court room 3 at 10:00AM
- Perkins, Sarah Lee, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Phillips, Ashley-Jane Kimberley, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Pope, Alastaire Bevan, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Pritchard, Michael Stephen, Mr, court room 2 at 9:00AM
- Queary, Christinta Brattine, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Radford, Cody Leigh, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Richards, Brett Leroy, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Richards, Charlotte Rose, court room 3 at 10:30AM
- Richards, Luke Jeffrey, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Roll, Tiarne Shannon, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Ross-Miller, Dunduli Malik, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Rule, Darby Will, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Sandow, Sean Andre, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Sattler, Tyron Bruce, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Savage, John Percy, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Serio, Justin Brodie, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Sigvart, Ashley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Silvester, Hayden Patrick, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Slaven, Nicholas John, court room 3 at 2:00PM
- Spencer, Arthur James, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Spindler, Nardean Victor, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Steedman, Sharron Maree, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Thomas, Joanne Mary, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Tiers, Lyle Morris, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Tilberoo, Walter Frederick, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Toby, Douglas Ryan, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Towle, Scott David, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Turnbull, Garry Edwin, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Twaddle, David Lindsay, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Weldon, Thomas Christopher, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Westphal, Ed, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- White, Carol Beatrice, Ms, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Womal, Patsy Ann, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Worley, Geoffery Thomas, court room 3 at 2:00PM