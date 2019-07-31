Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
News

COURT: 90+ people facing the Magistrate today

Maddelin McCosker
by
31st Jul 2019 7:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 94 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Adams, Matthew Ian Oswald, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Adidi, Jonathon George, court room 2 at 9:00AM
  • Alderson, Amy Melissa, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Allen, Danny Thomas, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Allen, Melissa Jane, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Allen, Melissa Jane, Miss, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Anderson, Jermaine Lee, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Atkinson, Justin Wade, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Barry, Phillip, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Bartlett, Robert Norman, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Benson, Nikola Raine, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Bradshaw, Michael Edward, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Bradshaw, Michael Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Broome, Bryden James, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Brown, Lionel James, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Burke, Mark John, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Cameron, James Albert Bruce, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Campbell, Blair Edward, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Colless, Michael Douglas, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Collins, James Leslie, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Costelloe, Boaz Michael, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Curtis, Karl Anthony, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Donaldson, Joshua David, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Evans, Dale Andrew, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Fay, Gregory Lesley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Garner, Luke Thomas Stephen, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Geiger, Nathan John, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Grainger, Timothy Shane, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Green, Peter James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hall, Amanda Jade, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Harris, Gregory Robert, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Healy, Nicholas Adam, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Heaslib-Brownlie, Brendan James, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Hornung, Tyson Reece, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Howlett, Vaughan John, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Inall, Lucas Allan, court room 1 9:00AM
  • Johnson, Ricky Jay, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Johnston, Jackelyn Anne, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Ladynski, Brett James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Lord, Rhys, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Lynch, Bradley Steven, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Mack, Joshua Stanley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Macrae, Ella Brittany, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Madden, Ben Riley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Manuele, Jacoba-Adrian Farncisco, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mikeleit, Shannon Jade, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Mills, Geoffrey Lucas, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Mitchell, Karen Joan, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Morgan, Jody Nicole, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mosey, Geoffrey James, Mr, court room 2 at 9:00AM
  • Murray, Brendan Jole, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Oliver, Alison Maud, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • O'Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Oram, Matthew Reece Triad, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Patten, Rachael Louise, Miss. court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Perkins, Sarah Lee, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Phillips, Ashley-Jane Kimberley, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Pope, Alastaire Bevan, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Pritchard, Michael Stephen, Mr, court room 2 at 9:00AM
  • Queary, Christinta Brattine, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Radford, Cody Leigh, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Richards, Brett Leroy, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Richards, Charlotte Rose, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Richards, Luke Jeffrey, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Roll, Tiarne Shannon, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Ross-Miller, Dunduli Malik, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Rule, Darby Will, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Sandow, Sean Andre, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Sattler, Tyron Bruce, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Savage, John Percy, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Serio, Justin Brodie, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Sigvart, Ashley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Silvester, Hayden Patrick, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Slaven, Nicholas John, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Spencer, Arthur James, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Spindler, Nardean Victor, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Steedman, Sharron Maree, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Thomas, Joanne Mary, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Tiers, Lyle Morris, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Tilberoo, Walter Frederick, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Toby, Douglas Ryan, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Towle, Scott David, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Turnbull, Garry Edwin, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Twaddle, David Lindsay, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Weldon, Thomas Christopher, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Westphal, Ed, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • White, Carol Beatrice, Ms, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Womal, Patsy Ann, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Worley, Geoffery Thomas, court room 3 at 2:00PM
court list rockhampton court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Brittany hits back in billboard battle

    premium_icon Brittany hits back in billboard battle

    News MP's comeback revealed as politics turns nasty

    You wouldn't believe what was found in a dead croc's stomach

    premium_icon You wouldn't believe what was found in a dead croc's stomach

    News Mystery discovery during autopsy at Koorana Crocodile Farm

    VERDICT: Who did the $45K hidden in the car boot belong to?

    premium_icon VERDICT: Who did the $45K hidden in the car boot belong to?

    Crime The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty, saying he knew nothing about it