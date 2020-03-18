COURT: 91 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 91 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday March 18.

Bennett, Steven Terrence, room 1, 8.30AM

Bills, Vickie Ann, room 1, 9AM

Bird, Warren James, room 3, 10AM

Black, Kenneth Barnard, Mr, room 3, 10AM

Bond, Percy Daniel, room 1, 9AM

Brigg, Vernon Keith, room 1, 8.30AM

Brown, George Oswell, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Brown, Larcome Allan James Keith, room 1, 9AM

Bryan, Kale Benjamin, room 1, 9AM

Butler, Anthony George Denis, room 1, 2PM

Cash, Christopher Steven, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Cochrane, Chantelle Simone, Miss, room 3, 9AM

Comollatti, Brent Bernard, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Conway, Mark Frederick Thesel, Mr, room 3, 10AM

Cronin, Racheal Melinda, Ms, room 1, 8.30AM

Davis, Todd Neville, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Doak, Tina Alyse, room 1, 2PM

Donaldson, Joshua David, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Eastell, Allana Kay, room 1, 9AM

Ferguson, Kerrod Neil, room 1, 2PM

Ferguson, Peter Jon Andrew, room 1, 2PM

Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, room 1, 9AM

Gibbs-Crooks, Maria Jeanette, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Grant, Garth Phillip, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Gray, Maxwell Edward, room 1, 2PM

Greaves, Beau Daniel Cleland, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Hawke, Melanie Prudence Jean, room 1, 9AM

Henry, Marlene Rose, room 1, 2PM

Hill, Nikeytah Louise, room 1, 2PM

Hinga, Karen Michalle, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Hinton, Melitta Jayne, room 1, 2PM

Horrigan, Dallas, room 1, 2PM

James, John Leonard, room 1, 9AM

Jarvis, Raymond Stephen, room 1, 2PM

Johnson, Keith William, room 1, 2PM

Jones, Nathan Charles, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Kanak, Joshua James Carrier, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Kellaway, Benjamin, room 1, 8.30AM

Kemp, Clifford John, room 1, 9AM

Kielly, Niouoolya Kooronyu Kami, room 1, 9AM

Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Laidlaw, Nathan Andrew Mark, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Leo, Zephyr Lawrence, room 1, 8.30AM

Lowien, Jordan Jack, room 1, 2PM

Lusty, Matthew Aaron, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Many, Neil Alfred, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Mcarthur, Zane Robert, Mr, room 3, 2PM

Mckinley, Sironen John William, room 1, 2PM

Mcrorie, Leslie John, room 1, 2PM

Mitchell, Christopher Lucas, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Moore, Adam Lee, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Murray, John Frederick, room 1, 2PM

Newcombe, Georgia Ann, room 1, 2PM

Oates, Glynn Rowan, Mr, room 1, 9AM

O’Rourke, Joshua James, room 1, 9AM

Paterson, Renee Cathleen, room 1, 8.30AM

Pope, Alastaire Bevan, room 1, 9AM

Pope, Alastaire Bevan, room 1, 2PM

Porter, Keelan Mark, room 1, 9AM

Povey, Navajo Nikora, room 1, 2PM

Priestley, Anthony Brian, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Ray, Darnsey James, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Reinke, Samantha Karen, Mrs, room 1, 2PM

Richards, Luke Jeffrey, room 1, 8.30AM

Richardson, Fiona Loyla, room 1, 2PM

Richardson, Gregory Kenneth John, room 1, 2PM

Richardson, Roy Micheal Yoren, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica, room 1, 9AM

Rybarczyk, Bert Erich, room 1, 2PM

Saunders, Tristan Lindsay, room 3, 9AM

Saunders, Tristian Lindsay, room 3, 9AM

Scofield, Ashley Rose, room 1, 2PM

Story, Philip John, room 1, 2PM

Swadling, George Joseph Thomas, room 1, 2PM

Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Tarran, Ryan Mitchell, room 1, 2PM

Thompson, Dylan James, room 1, 9AM

Tiers, Dorothy Constance, room 1, 2PM

Tighe, Ross Ian, room 1, 2PM

Tweed, Kody Ray, room 3, 2PM

Van Nek, Nathan John, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Voss, Saxon Page Israela, room 1, 8.30AM

Walker, Alexander William Jack, Mr, room 1, 2PM

Walker, Andrew Walter, room 1, 9AM

Watson, Matthew Thomas, room 1, 9AM

Watson, Raphael John, room 1, 2PM

Whittington, Lyneeka Raylee, Miss, room 3, 9AM

Whittington, Lyneeka Raylee, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Williams, Melita Jane, Ms, room 1, 2PM

Williams, Scott Robert, Mr, room 1, 2PM