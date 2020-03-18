COURT: 91 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 91 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday March 18.
Bennett, Steven Terrence, room 1, 8.30AM
Bills, Vickie Ann, room 1, 9AM
Bird, Warren James, room 3, 10AM
Black, Kenneth Barnard, Mr, room 3, 10AM
Bond, Percy Daniel, room 1, 9AM
Brigg, Vernon Keith, room 1, 8.30AM
Brown, George Oswell, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Brown, Larcome Allan James Keith, room 1, 9AM
Bryan, Kale Benjamin, room 1, 9AM
Butler, Anthony George Denis, room 1, 2PM
Cash, Christopher Steven, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Cochrane, Chantelle Simone, Miss, room 3, 9AM
Comollatti, Brent Bernard, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Conway, Mark Frederick Thesel, Mr, room 3, 10AM
Cronin, Racheal Melinda, Ms, room 1, 8.30AM
Davis, Todd Neville, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Doak, Tina Alyse, room 1, 2PM
Donaldson, Joshua David, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Eastell, Allana Kay, room 1, 9AM
Ferguson, Kerrod Neil, room 1, 2PM
Ferguson, Peter Jon Andrew, room 1, 2PM
Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, room 1, 9AM
Gibbs-Crooks, Maria Jeanette, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Grant, Garth Phillip, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Gray, Maxwell Edward, room 1, 2PM
Greaves, Beau Daniel Cleland, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Hawke, Melanie Prudence Jean, room 1, 9AM
Henry, Marlene Rose, room 1, 2PM
Hill, Nikeytah Louise, room 1, 2PM
Hinga, Karen Michalle, Mrs, room 1, 9AM
Hinton, Melitta Jayne, room 1, 2PM
Horrigan, Dallas, room 1, 2PM
James, John Leonard, room 1, 9AM
Jarvis, Raymond Stephen, room 1, 2PM
Johnson, Keith William, room 1, 2PM
Jones, Nathan Charles, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Kanak, Joshua James Carrier, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Kellaway, Benjamin, room 1, 8.30AM
Kemp, Clifford John, room 1, 9AM
Kielly, Niouoolya Kooronyu Kami, room 1, 9AM
Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Laidlaw, Nathan Andrew Mark, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Leo, Zephyr Lawrence, room 1, 8.30AM
Lowien, Jordan Jack, room 1, 2PM
Lusty, Matthew Aaron, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Many, Neil Alfred, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Mcarthur, Zane Robert, Mr, room 3, 2PM
Mckinley, Sironen John William, room 1, 2PM
Mcrorie, Leslie John, room 1, 2PM
Mitchell, Christopher Lucas, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Moore, Adam Lee, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Murray, John Frederick, room 1, 2PM
Newcombe, Georgia Ann, room 1, 2PM
Oates, Glynn Rowan, Mr, room 1, 9AM
O’Rourke, Joshua James, room 1, 9AM
Paterson, Renee Cathleen, room 1, 8.30AM
Pope, Alastaire Bevan, room 1, 9AM
Pope, Alastaire Bevan, room 1, 2PM
Porter, Keelan Mark, room 1, 9AM
Povey, Navajo Nikora, room 1, 2PM
Priestley, Anthony Brian, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Ray, Darnsey James, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Reinke, Samantha Karen, Mrs, room 1, 2PM
Richards, Luke Jeffrey, room 1, 8.30AM
Richardson, Fiona Loyla, room 1, 2PM
Richardson, Gregory Kenneth John, room 1, 2PM
Richardson, Roy Micheal Yoren, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica, room 1, 9AM
Rybarczyk, Bert Erich, room 1, 2PM
Saunders, Tristan Lindsay, room 3, 9AM
Scofield, Ashley Rose, room 1, 2PM
Story, Philip John, room 1, 2PM
Swadling, George Joseph Thomas, room 1, 2PM
Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Tarran, Ryan Mitchell, room 1, 2PM
Thompson, Dylan James, room 1, 9AM
Tiers, Dorothy Constance, room 1, 2PM
Tighe, Ross Ian, room 1, 2PM
Tweed, Kody Ray, room 3, 2PM
Van Nek, Nathan John, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Voss, Saxon Page Israela, room 1, 8.30AM
Walker, Alexander William Jack, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Walker, Andrew Walter, room 1, 9AM
Watson, Matthew Thomas, room 1, 9AM
Watson, Raphael John, room 1, 2PM
Whittington, Lyneeka Raylee, Miss, room 3, 9AM
Whittington, Lyneeka Raylee, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Williams, Melita Jane, Ms, room 1, 2PM
Williams, Scott Robert, Mr, room 1, 2PM