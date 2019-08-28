COURT: 94 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of the 94 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
Adidi, Adikuyum Atu Marley 1 8:30AM
Atkinson, Justin Wade 1 2:00PM
Babinall, Brock Charles Quinn 1 2:00PM
Baira, Nathan Ryan Robert Paul 1 9:00AM
Baira, Orielee Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Baker, Kevin Leslie 1 2:00PM
Barry, Andrina Romona 1 9:00AM
Bauer, Robert Kenneth 1 9:00AM
Beazley, Timothy Clemant, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bellert, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM
Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome 1 2:00PM
Bradshaw, Michael Edward 1 2:00PM
Bright, Juan Kevin Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bromilow, Daniel Boyd 1 2:00PM
Brown, Lionel James 1 2:00PM
Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew 1 2:00PM
Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew 1 9:00AM
Burns, James Robert George 1 9:00AM
Campbell, Blair Edward 1 2:00PM
Chisholm, Craig John 1 2:00PM
Christian, Lakeisha Janet Patricia 1 9:00AM
Clark, Daniel John 1 2:00PM
Clifford, Connor Craig, Mr 1 2:00PM
Coleman, Adam John 1 2:00PM
Collins, James Leslie, Mr 1 2:00PM
Congoo-Backo, Leslie Kenneth 1 2:00PM
Cowan, Ashleigh Maree, Miss 1 2:00PM
Crane, Taylor James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cross, Nadine Aroha Ruth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Culleton, Brent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Anthony James 1 2:00PM
Denton, Nicholas Leigh 1 2:00PM
Dixon, Michael Ethan TBA 8:50AM
Dodd, Jazzmen 1 9:00AM
Donaldson, Joshua David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Doyle, Cossie John 1 8:30AM
Fay, Graeme Reginald 1 2:00PM
Fitzgerald, Kate Jenna 1 2:00PM
Flower, Damien Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Geiger, Nathan John, Mr 1 2:00PM
Girdler, Ronald Trent 3 10:00AM
Gooda, Nicholas Brian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gordon, Rollin Andrew 1 2:00PM
Grant, Samuel James Walter 1 9:00AM
Grieves, Sharon Lola, Mrs 1 2:00PM
Guy, Matthew James 1 9:00AM
Hall, Amanda Jade 1 2:00PM
Hayes, Keelan Wade, Mr 1 9:00AM
Healy, Joshua Bradley 1 9:00AM
Healy, Nicholas Adam 1 9:00AM
Holt, Charles Robert 1 2:00PM
Hopkins, Adam Joseph 1 2:00PM
Hornung, Tyson Reece 1 9:00AM
Ireland, Mitchell Ryan 1 2:00PM
Jenkins, Emma Louise 1 9:00AM
Jenkinson, Troy Edward 1 9:00AM
Johnston, Jackelyn Anne 1 9:00AM
Kanak, Joshua James Carrier, Mr 1 2:00PM
Kassulke, Steven John Andrew, Mr 1 2:00PM
Mapes, Alexander Richard 1 2:00PM
Mark, Curtis Stanley 1 9:00AM
Mcglinchy, Warren Peter 1 2:00PM
Mimi, Keripo Daniel, Mr 1 2:00PM
Murray, Ellis Fred 1 2:00PM
Nai, Jeanon Ivy, Miss 1 2:00PM
Newcombe, Brett John 1 9:00AM
Norton, Shannon Dale, Mr 1 9:00AM
O'Donohue, Caleb Kye 1 2:00PM
O'Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 2:00PM
Orchard, Beau Jacob 1 9:00AM
Pope-Jones, Lleyton Jeffery Patrick 1 2:00PM
Priestley, Anthony Brian, Mr 1 2:00PM
Rankin, David James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Richards, Luke Jeffrey 1 9:00AM
Richardson, John Eric, Mr 1 2:00PM
Riley, Dylan John 1 2:00PM
Robbins, Christopher Dean 1 9:00AM
Sandow, Sean Andre 1 2:00PM
Smedley, Brendan Garry, Mr 1 2:00PM
Svensen, Cheynne Troy, Mr 1 2:00PM
Taiters, Evania Joy 1 9:00AM
Thomson, Nathan Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Tiers, Dorothy Constance 1 8:30AM
Tonkin, Brett William 1 9:00AM
Westphal, Ed 1 2:00PM
White, Garrett Vivian, Mr 1 2:00PM
Wildman, Harley Steven 1 2:00PM
Wildman, Harley Steven 1 9:00AM
Williams, Frederick Stuart Christopher Charles 1 2:00PM
Wilson, Anthony Ronald 1 2:00PM
Wilson, Ashlee Maree 1 2:00PM
Winslade, Lenakel Robert James, Mr 1 2:00PM
Wurzbacher, Chantelle Simone 1 9:00AM