Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
Rockhampton Magistrates Court. Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
Crime

COURT: 94 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
by
28th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 94 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Adidi, Adikuyum Atu Marley 1 8:30AM

Atkinson, Justin Wade 1 2:00PM

Babinall, Brock Charles Quinn 1 2:00PM

Baira, Nathan Ryan Robert Paul 1 9:00AM

Baira, Orielee Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Baker, Kevin Leslie 1 2:00PM

Barry, Andrina Romona 1 9:00AM

Bauer, Robert Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Beazley, Timothy Clemant, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bellert, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM

Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome 1 2:00PM

Bradshaw, Michael Edward 1 2:00PM

Bright, Juan Kevin Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bromilow, Daniel Boyd 1 2:00PM

Brown, Lionel James 1 2:00PM

Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew 1 2:00PM

Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew 1 9:00AM

Burns, James Robert George 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Blair Edward 1 2:00PM

Chisholm, Craig John 1 2:00PM

Christian, Lakeisha Janet Patricia 1 9:00AM

Clark, Daniel John 1 2:00PM

Clifford, Connor Craig, Mr 1 2:00PM

Coleman, Adam John 1 2:00PM

Collins, James Leslie, Mr 1 2:00PM

Congoo-Backo, Leslie Kenneth 1 2:00PM

Cowan, Ashleigh Maree, Miss 1 2:00PM

Crane, Taylor James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cross, Nadine Aroha Ruth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Culleton, Brent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Anthony James 1 2:00PM

Denton, Nicholas Leigh 1 2:00PM

Dixon, Michael Ethan TBA 8:50AM

Dodd, Jazzmen 1 9:00AM

Donaldson, Joshua David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Cossie John 1 8:30AM

Fay, Graeme Reginald 1 2:00PM

Fitzgerald, Kate Jenna 1 2:00PM

Flower, Damien Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Geiger, Nathan John, Mr 1 2:00PM

Girdler, Ronald Trent 3 10:00AM

Gooda, Nicholas Brian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Rollin Andrew 1 2:00PM

Grant, Samuel James Walter 1 9:00AM

Grieves, Sharon Lola, Mrs 1 2:00PM

Guy, Matthew James 1 9:00AM

Hall, Amanda Jade 1 2:00PM

Hayes, Keelan Wade, Mr 1 9:00AM

Healy, Joshua Bradley 1 9:00AM

Healy, Nicholas Adam 1 9:00AM

Holt, Charles Robert 1 2:00PM

Hopkins, Adam Joseph 1 2:00PM

Hornung, Tyson Reece 1 9:00AM

Ireland, Mitchell Ryan 1 2:00PM

Jenkins, Emma Louise 1 9:00AM

Jenkinson, Troy Edward 1 9:00AM

Johnston, Jackelyn Anne 1 9:00AM

Kanak, Joshua James Carrier, Mr 1 2:00PM

Kassulke, Steven John Andrew, Mr 1 2:00PM

Mapes, Alexander Richard 1 2:00PM

Mark, Curtis Stanley 1 9:00AM

Mcglinchy, Warren Peter 1 2:00PM

Mimi, Keripo Daniel, Mr 1 2:00PM

Murray, Ellis Fred 1 2:00PM

Nai, Jeanon Ivy, Miss 1 2:00PM

Newcombe, Brett John 1 9:00AM

Norton, Shannon Dale, Mr 1 9:00AM

O'Donohue, Caleb Kye 1 2:00PM

O'Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 2:00PM

Orchard, Beau Jacob 1 9:00AM

Pope-Jones, Lleyton Jeffery Patrick 1 2:00PM

Priestley, Anthony Brian, Mr 1 2:00PM

Rankin, David James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Richards, Luke Jeffrey 1 9:00AM

Richardson, John Eric, Mr 1 2:00PM

Riley, Dylan John 1 2:00PM

Robbins, Christopher Dean 1 9:00AM

Sandow, Sean Andre 1 2:00PM

Smedley, Brendan Garry, Mr 1 2:00PM

Svensen, Cheynne Troy, Mr 1 2:00PM

Taiters, Evania Joy 1 9:00AM

Taiters, Evania Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM

Thomson, Nathan Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Tiers, Dorothy Constance 1 8:30AM

Tonkin, Brett William 1 9:00AM

Westphal, Ed 1 2:00PM

White, Garrett Vivian, Mr 1 2:00PM

Wildman, Harley Steven 1 2:00PM

Wildman, Harley Steven 1 9:00AM

Williams, Frederick Stuart Christopher Charles 1 2:00PM

Wilson, Anthony Ronald 1 2:00PM

Wilson, Ashlee Maree 1 2:00PM

Winslade, Lenakel Robert James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Wurzbacher, Chantelle Simone 1 9:00AM

court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Offenders charged after robbing servo at knife-point

    premium_icon UPDATE: Offenders charged after robbing servo at knife-point

    Crime Two men handed themselves into police yesterday and were arrested

    WILD ANIMAL CULL? Four weeks to find solution to deer hazard

    premium_icon WILD ANIMAL CULL? Four weeks to find solution to deer hazard

    News Trap, gates, remote technology among options to tackle Rocky issue

    Contentious Upper Dawson Rd under limelight in speed review

    premium_icon Contentious Upper Dawson Rd under limelight in speed review

    News Results of the report were tabled to councillors on Tuesday