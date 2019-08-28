COURT: 94 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 94 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Adidi, Adikuyum Atu Marley 1 8:30AM

Atkinson, Justin Wade 1 2:00PM

Babinall, Brock Charles Quinn 1 2:00PM

Baira, Nathan Ryan Robert Paul 1 9:00AM

Baira, Orielee Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Baker, Kevin Leslie 1 2:00PM

Barry, Andrina Romona 1 9:00AM

Bauer, Robert Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Beazley, Timothy Clemant, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bellert, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM

Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome 1 2:00PM

Bradshaw, Michael Edward 1 2:00PM

Bright, Juan Kevin Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bromilow, Daniel Boyd 1 2:00PM

Brown, Lionel James 1 2:00PM

Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew 1 2:00PM

Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew 1 9:00AM

Burns, James Robert George 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Blair Edward 1 2:00PM

Chisholm, Craig John 1 2:00PM

Christian, Lakeisha Janet Patricia 1 9:00AM

Clark, Daniel John 1 2:00PM

Clifford, Connor Craig, Mr 1 2:00PM

Coleman, Adam John 1 2:00PM

Collins, James Leslie, Mr 1 2:00PM

Congoo-Backo, Leslie Kenneth 1 2:00PM

Cowan, Ashleigh Maree, Miss 1 2:00PM

Crane, Taylor James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cross, Nadine Aroha Ruth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Culleton, Brent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Anthony James 1 2:00PM

Denton, Nicholas Leigh 1 2:00PM

Dixon, Michael Ethan TBA 8:50AM

Dodd, Jazzmen 1 9:00AM

Donaldson, Joshua David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Cossie John 1 8:30AM

Fay, Graeme Reginald 1 2:00PM

Fitzgerald, Kate Jenna 1 2:00PM

Flower, Damien Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Geiger, Nathan John, Mr 1 2:00PM

Girdler, Ronald Trent 3 10:00AM

Gooda, Nicholas Brian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Rollin Andrew 1 2:00PM

Grant, Samuel James Walter 1 9:00AM

Grieves, Sharon Lola, Mrs 1 2:00PM

Guy, Matthew James 1 9:00AM

Hall, Amanda Jade 1 2:00PM

Hayes, Keelan Wade, Mr 1 9:00AM

Healy, Joshua Bradley 1 9:00AM

Healy, Nicholas Adam 1 9:00AM

Holt, Charles Robert 1 2:00PM

Hopkins, Adam Joseph 1 2:00PM

Hornung, Tyson Reece 1 9:00AM

Ireland, Mitchell Ryan 1 2:00PM

Jenkins, Emma Louise 1 9:00AM

Jenkinson, Troy Edward 1 9:00AM

Johnston, Jackelyn Anne 1 9:00AM

Kanak, Joshua James Carrier, Mr 1 2:00PM

Kassulke, Steven John Andrew, Mr 1 2:00PM

Mapes, Alexander Richard 1 2:00PM

Mark, Curtis Stanley 1 9:00AM

Mcglinchy, Warren Peter 1 2:00PM

Mimi, Keripo Daniel, Mr 1 2:00PM

Murray, Ellis Fred 1 2:00PM

Nai, Jeanon Ivy, Miss 1 2:00PM

Newcombe, Brett John 1 9:00AM

Norton, Shannon Dale, Mr 1 9:00AM

O'Donohue, Caleb Kye 1 2:00PM

O'Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 2:00PM

Orchard, Beau Jacob 1 9:00AM

Pope-Jones, Lleyton Jeffery Patrick 1 2:00PM

Priestley, Anthony Brian, Mr 1 2:00PM

Rankin, David James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Richards, Luke Jeffrey 1 9:00AM

Richardson, John Eric, Mr 1 2:00PM

Riley, Dylan John 1 2:00PM

Robbins, Christopher Dean 1 9:00AM

Sandow, Sean Andre 1 2:00PM

Smedley, Brendan Garry, Mr 1 2:00PM

Svensen, Cheynne Troy, Mr 1 2:00PM

Taiters, Evania Joy 1 9:00AM

Taiters, Evania Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM

Thomson, Nathan Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Tiers, Dorothy Constance 1 8:30AM

Tonkin, Brett William 1 9:00AM

Westphal, Ed 1 2:00PM

White, Garrett Vivian, Mr 1 2:00PM

Wildman, Harley Steven 1 2:00PM

Wildman, Harley Steven 1 9:00AM

Williams, Frederick Stuart Christopher Charles 1 2:00PM

Wilson, Anthony Ronald 1 2:00PM

Wilson, Ashlee Maree 1 2:00PM

Winslade, Lenakel Robert James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Wurzbacher, Chantelle Simone 1 9:00AM