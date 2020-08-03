Menu
The Yeppoon Courthouse.
News

COURT CATCH-UP: 7 cases from Yeppoon in the past week

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
3rd Aug 2020 10:00 AM
A WRAP of some of the cases from Yeppoon Magistrates Court in the past week.

MAN CAUGHT DRINK-DRIVING ON CAP COAST BEACH

Christopher Jason Higgins, 47, was driving on Nine Mile Beach at Stockyard, near Byfield, on May 9 when he was pulled over by police >>> READ MORE

TEEN INJURED AFTER PUNCHING, SMASHING PHONE BOOTH

Tye David Thomas, 19, came off second best after taking his frustrations out on a public phone booth >>> READ MORE

LOST WALLET AT GRACEMERE PARK HELPS POLICE PIN DRUG CHARGE

It’s probably not a good thing to lose your wallet when you have drugs in it and Craig Anthony Salter, 49, learned that the hard way >>> READ MORE

DRIVER’S FRANK ADMISSION TO POLICE WHO PULLED HIM OVER

“Yeah I will go over for sure,” Geoffery Robert Tanzer, 52, told police >>> READ MORE

BUSTED USING FAKE $50 NOTE AT YEPPOON SERVO

CCTV footage brought Daniel Bradley Steven Adamson, 23, undone >>> READ MORE

GIRLFRIEND CHEATING? DISQUALIFIED MAN DROVE TO FIND OUT

Wayne John Donnollan, 48, thought his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he went to find out. Trouble was he ran into police >>> READ MORE

MOTORBIKE RIDER CHARGED AFTER YEPPOON CRASH

Leonard James Williams, 44, was charged with drink-driving after a traffic accident at Yeppoon >>> READ MORE

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

