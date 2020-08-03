COURT CATCH-UP: 7 cases from Yeppoon in the past week
A WRAP of some of the cases from Yeppoon Magistrates Court in the past week.
MAN CAUGHT DRINK-DRIVING ON CAP COAST BEACH
Christopher Jason Higgins, 47, was driving on Nine Mile Beach at Stockyard, near Byfield, on May 9 when he was pulled over by police >>> READ MORE
TEEN INJURED AFTER PUNCHING, SMASHING PHONE BOOTH
Tye David Thomas, 19, came off second best after taking his frustrations out on a public phone booth >>> READ MORE
LOST WALLET AT GRACEMERE PARK HELPS POLICE PIN DRUG CHARGE
It’s probably not a good thing to lose your wallet when you have drugs in it and Craig Anthony Salter, 49, learned that the hard way >>> READ MORE
DRIVER’S FRANK ADMISSION TO POLICE WHO PULLED HIM OVER
“Yeah I will go over for sure,” Geoffery Robert Tanzer, 52, told police >>> READ MORE
BUSTED USING FAKE $50 NOTE AT YEPPOON SERVO
CCTV footage brought Daniel Bradley Steven Adamson, 23, undone >>> READ MORE
GIRLFRIEND CHEATING? DISQUALIFIED MAN DROVE TO FIND OUT
Wayne John Donnollan, 48, thought his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he went to find out. Trouble was he ran into police >>> READ MORE
MOTORBIKE RIDER CHARGED AFTER YEPPOON CRASH
Leonard James Williams, 44, was charged with drink-driving after a traffic accident at Yeppoon >>> READ MORE