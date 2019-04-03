Menu
Adrian Burragubba, activict on Wangan and Jagalingou case against Adani.
Adrian Burragubba, activict on Wangan and Jagalingou case against Adani. DAN PELED/AAP
News

Adani bid to bankrupt traditional land owner

by Vanda Carson
3rd Apr 2019 10:23 AM
Indian mining giant Adani's bid to bankrupt a traditional land owner who fought to stop its $2 billion Carmichael mine in the courts will be heard later this month.

The Adani Mining case against Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owner and lead spokesman Adrian Burragubba, from Woolloongabba, was briefly mentioned in the Federal Court in Brisbane this morning before Registrar Michael Buckingham.

The case was adjourned for hearing on April 24 after a solicitor for Adani told the court that Burragubba had evaded service of a creditor's petition and further attempts had been made.

 

The company alleges that Mr Burragubba owes them $637,960 after the Federal Court and the Court of Appeal ordered he pay legal costs of failed fights against the miner.

Outside court Adani has previously been reported as saying it will donate the cash to charity.

