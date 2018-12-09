Court date set for mother accused of kidnapping daughter

A DATE has now been set for extradition hearing for a Mountain Creek mum accused of kidnapping her daughter in the USA in 1994.

Dorothy Lee Barnett, 53, who was arrested in November after a tip off, will now face extradition proceedings on April 17.

Ms Barnett is accused of kidnapping her daughter, Samantha Geldynhuys - known as a baby as Savanna Todd - when she was a baby in the legal custody of her father.

Samantha has stood by her mother, although she and other supporters were absent from the Maroochydore Magistrates Court when the matter was mentioned just after lunchtime today.