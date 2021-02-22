Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack wrote to the Immigration Minister concerning the Tamil family
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack wrote to the Immigration Minister concerning the Tamil family
News

Court documents reveal Abbott’s support for Biloela family

Eilish Massie
22nd Feb 2021 9:47 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack both wrote to the Immigration Minister concerning the Tamil family from Biloela, a Federal Court judgment has revealed.

Last week, the Full Federal Court upheld its earlier decision that QLD-born Tharnicaa, the youngest member of the family, was denied “procedural fairness”.

A friend of the Tamil family has spoken out against a Full Federal Court decision to extend the family's detention on Christmas Island.
A friend of the Tamil family has spoken out against a Full Federal Court decision to extend the family's detention on Christmas Island.

The latest judgment reveals Mr Abbott and Mr McCormack were among 18 Federal MPs and Senators whose letters to former Immigration Minister David Coleman were cited in an April 2019 Department of Home Affairs submission to the Minister.

The submission recommended the Minister used his discretionary powers to allow a bridging visa application to be made for the youngest family member, Tharnicaa, which would have allowed the family to be released from detention.

Other MPs and Senators who wrote to the Minister regarding the family included former Liberal Party deputy leader Julie Bishop, former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and former “Operation Sovereign Borders” special envoy, Senator Jim Molan.

Former prime minister Tony Abbott.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott.

In May 2019, a subsequent departmental submission recommended the Minister exercise his Migration Act power to allow all family members to apply for temporary protection visas.

The later submission also asked the Minister to consider exercising his power to grant all family members “a substantive visa to remain in Australia”.

Family friend Angela Fredericks said the support the Tamil family had received from prominent politicians reflected the “overwhelming” community view the family belonged in Biloela.

“We are appealing to Scott Morrison - not just as a politician, but as a leader and father - to make a captain’s call and ask his Ministers to take a fresh look at this family’s situation,” Ms Fredericks said.

On March 5, supporters plan to mark the third anniversary of the family’s removal from the Central Queensland town with a “Dawn to Dusk” vigil, beginning in Biloela and spreading around Australia.

biloela tamil family prime minister tony abbott
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Origin makes an MCG comeback

      Origin makes an MCG comeback
      • 22nd Feb 2021 9:16 AM

      Top Stories

        Car rolls backwards at home, injures teenager

        Premium Content Car rolls backwards at home, injures teenager

        News The teenager was taken in an ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital

        Funds to highlight military projects and activities

        Premium Content Funds to highlight military projects and activities

        News Given the conclusion of the Anzac Centenary Period, projects that commemorate later...

        CQ conviction overturned, new trial ordered after jury bias

        Premium Content CQ conviction overturned, new trial ordered after jury bias

        News Man accused of having sexual relations with his stepdaughter

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Australian democracy in big trouble

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Australian democracy in big trouble

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.