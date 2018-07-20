Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIGH AND LOW: Drink drivers front the Gympie court
HIGH AND LOW: Drink drivers front the Gympie court Brenda Strong GLA081211SAFE
News

Man downs bottle of bourbon at Inskip, drives four times the limit

Arthur Gorrie
by
20th Jul 2018 12:01 AM | Updated: 8:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

High reading

RAINBOW Beach businessman Matthew James O'Connell was "very embarrassed" when police breath tested him at .208 per cent, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

The court was told O'Connell, 46, had been upset by a deal which had not eventuated and had consumed a bottle of bourbon at Inskip Point on April 20, before deciding he needed time alone.

He was intercepted by police in Green Valley Dve.

Magistrate Graham Hillan described the reading as "very substantial" but noted O'Connell had no previous similar offences except one in 2003.

He fined O'Connell $1000, disqualified him from driving for 10 months and ordered that no conviction be recorded.

Just over

AN IMBIL man might have been in the clear if he had waited another 15 minutes before driving the short distance home, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

Barry John Digman, 56, pleaded guilty to driving in Yabba Rd, with a blood alcohol content of .054 per cent on June 20.

"He had a pint of Guinness and then had dinner, with two cans of heavy beer," Digman's solicitor told the court. He said Digman had experienced a stressful time with a criminal charge this year, of which he was acquitted.

Digman was fined $550 and disqualified for four months.

cooloola coast drink drivers gympie court imbil mary valley rainbow beach
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Metro Builders debt almost tops $5m

    premium_icon Metro Builders debt almost tops $5m

    Business Liquidator reveals secured and unsecured creditor debts

    The future of Yeppoon's heart is at stake with this plan

    premium_icon The future of Yeppoon's heart is at stake with this plan

    News Valuing and taking care of the cultural heart of Yeppoon

    New attractions are bringing more buyers to the Cap Coast

    premium_icon New attractions are bringing more buyers to the Cap Coast

    Property Real estate market is picking up as more people are visiting town

    Single father of five loses licence for next two years

    premium_icon Single father of five loses licence for next two years

    Crime He pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday

    Local Partners