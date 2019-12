EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of five people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday December 31.

Fisher, Brian, room 1, 9AM

Holt, Murrin-Jalee, room 1, 9AM

Mitchelson, Dillon James, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Murray, Ellis Fred, room 1, 9AM

Naba, Jo-Ane Lee, room 1, 9AM