COURT: Full list of names to front the Magistrate today

Vanessa Jarrett
20th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton Magisrates for a number of charge.

Here is today's court list in order of name, room and time.

Aldcroft, Mitchel Phillip 3 9:00AM

Anderson, Ethan Shannon 1 8:30AM

Armitage, Jake Jordan, Mr 3 9:00AM

Bowden, Luke Ian Stanley 3 9:00AM

Bowden, Luke Ian Stanley 1 9:00AM

Broome, Jai Akeem, Mr 3 9:00AM

Brown, Roy Dahram Eric 3 9:00AM

Burns, Clinton John 3 2:00PM

Burns, Clinton John 1 9:00AM

Chamberlain, Radlen Paul 3 9:00AM

Clanfield, Jordan Gregory James 3 9:00AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 1 8:30AM

Crocker, Jai Jorden 3 9:00AM

Delahunty, Brendan Gustave 1 9:00AM

Dowrick, Nicholas Gordon 3 9:00AM

Eichhorn, Michael 3 2:00PM

Elliott, Sabrina Maree 1 9:00AM

Elliott, Sabrina Maree 3 9:00AM

Ferguson, Kerrod Neil 3 9:00AM

Gibbins, Ronald Lloyd 3 9:00AM

Gooda, Judith Linda 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Kymberley Ann 1 9:00AM

Grimshaw, Alan Lloyd 2 9:00AM

Gristwood, Bernard Martin 1 9:00AM

Hall, Keyara 3 9:00AM

Hamilton, Vernon Larry Douglas 3 9:00AM

Haynes, Sean Patrick 3 9:00AM

Herdman, Chelsi Dyane 3 9:00AM

Hill, Paul Andrew 3 2:00PM

Hinga, Billi Jo 3 9:00AM

Hinga, Billi Jo 1 9:00AM

Malcolm, Walter Prince 3 2:00PM

Manuele, Jayden Frank Kamen 3 9:00AM

Moss, Timothy James, Mr 2 9:00AM

Mulholland, Lachlan 3 9:00AM

Murdoch, Vivian Goodwin John 1 9:00AM

Ogilvie, Jeffrey John 1 9:00AM

O'Halloran, Patrick Mark 2 9:00AM

Orchard, Justin Leigh 3 9:00AM

Paulson, Damian George 3 9:00AM

Pinnell, Elisha Malarie 3 9:00AM

Rankin, Kevin James 3 9:00AM

Rankin, Kevin James 1 8:30AM

Rayner, Martyn Daniel Kevin 3 2:00PM

Reynolds, Steve Ernest 3 2:00PM

Robinson, Scott Glenn Arthur 3 1:45PM

Royes, Keith Stephen 3 9:00AM

Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne 3 9:00AM

Swanson, Ryan John Allan, Mr 3 9:00AM

Takao, Tamihana Pohatu 3 9:00AM

Thomasson, Justin 3 2:00PM

Thomson, Jared Andrew Kyto 3 9:00AM

Tilberoo, Walter Frederick, Mr 3 9:00AM

Weeding, John Thomas 3 2:00PM

Williams, Lance Leon 3 9:00AM

 

 

See yesterday's list here.

