COURT: Full list of names to front the Magistrate today
EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton Magisrates for a number of charge.
Here is today's court list in order of name, room and time.
Aldcroft, Mitchel Phillip 3 9:00AM
Anderson, Ethan Shannon 1 8:30AM
Armitage, Jake Jordan, Mr 3 9:00AM
Bowden, Luke Ian Stanley 3 9:00AM
Bowden, Luke Ian Stanley 1 9:00AM
Broome, Jai Akeem, Mr 3 9:00AM
Brown, Roy Dahram Eric 3 9:00AM
Burns, Clinton John 3 2:00PM
Burns, Clinton John 1 9:00AM
Chamberlain, Radlen Paul 3 9:00AM
Clanfield, Jordan Gregory James 3 9:00AM
Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 1 8:30AM
Crocker, Jai Jorden 3 9:00AM
Delahunty, Brendan Gustave 1 9:00AM
Dowrick, Nicholas Gordon 3 9:00AM
Eichhorn, Michael 3 2:00PM
Elliott, Sabrina Maree 1 9:00AM
Elliott, Sabrina Maree 3 9:00AM
Ferguson, Kerrod Neil 3 9:00AM
Gibbins, Ronald Lloyd 3 9:00AM
Gooda, Judith Linda 1 9:00AM
Gordon, Kymberley Ann 1 9:00AM
Grimshaw, Alan Lloyd 2 9:00AM
Gristwood, Bernard Martin 1 9:00AM
Hall, Keyara 3 9:00AM
Hamilton, Vernon Larry Douglas 3 9:00AM
Haynes, Sean Patrick 3 9:00AM
Herdman, Chelsi Dyane 3 9:00AM
Hill, Paul Andrew 3 2:00PM
Hinga, Billi Jo 3 9:00AM
Hinga, Billi Jo 1 9:00AM
Malcolm, Walter Prince 3 2:00PM
Manuele, Jayden Frank Kamen 3 9:00AM
Moss, Timothy James, Mr 2 9:00AM
Mulholland, Lachlan 3 9:00AM
Murdoch, Vivian Goodwin John 1 9:00AM
Ogilvie, Jeffrey John 1 9:00AM
O'Halloran, Patrick Mark 2 9:00AM
Orchard, Justin Leigh 3 9:00AM
Paulson, Damian George 3 9:00AM
Pinnell, Elisha Malarie 3 9:00AM
Rankin, Kevin James 3 9:00AM
Rankin, Kevin James 1 8:30AM
Rayner, Martyn Daniel Kevin 3 2:00PM
Reynolds, Steve Ernest 3 2:00PM
Robinson, Scott Glenn Arthur 3 1:45PM
Royes, Keith Stephen 3 9:00AM
Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne 3 9:00AM
Swanson, Ryan John Allan, Mr 3 9:00AM
Takao, Tamihana Pohatu 3 9:00AM
Thomasson, Justin 3 2:00PM
Thomson, Jared Andrew Kyto 3 9:00AM
Tilberoo, Walter Frederick, Mr 3 9:00AM
Weeding, John Thomas 3 2:00PM
Williams, Lance Leon 3 9:00AM
