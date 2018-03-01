Court hears Campbell tried to abort fraud trial midway

A COURT has heard a woman who represented herself during a fraud trial tried to have the trial aborted or adjourned mid-way through in order to hire a lawyer.

Catherine Faye Campbell was yesterday found guilty in the Rockhampton District Court of two counts of fraud, three of providing false declarations and two counts of perjury after a 2.5 week trial and the jury deliberating for only a few hours.

The court had adjourned until after lunch to allow Campbell time to decide if she would hire a lawyer for her sentencing.

During the afternoon proceedings, Judge Michael Burnett mentioned the application to the court the previous week, which resulted in the jury sent home for two days, where Campbell attempted to have the trial aborted or adjourned while she sought legal representation.

Campbell fraudulently obtained the title of a McEwens Beach property and a Nissan Patrol belonging to Christopher Neil Butler who died on September 18, 2011. The land title transfer occurred two days prior to his death and the car was two months after his death.

She then lied in affidavits supplied before the Supreme Court of Mackay for a civil trial where Mr Butler's sisters Sue and Karen applied to be executors of Mr Butler's estate. Justice David North ruled in favour of Mr Butler's sisters in the civil trial.

Campbell's perjury charges were the result of evidence she gave at that civil trial.

The sentencing of Campbell for the fraud, perjury and false declarations has been adjourned for at least three weeks with the matter to be mentioned in the District Court on March 8.

"I'm not at all upset (at the sentencing delay) because I've got what I came here for," Mr Butler's sister Sue Butler told The Morning Bulletin yesterday afternoon.