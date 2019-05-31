Court hears 'confidential' JM Kelly evidence in secret

Geoffrey and Noreen Murphy at the JM Kelly Ball in 2011.

Geoffrey and Noreen Murphy at the JM Kelly Ball in 2011. Chris Wills

"CONFIDENTIAL” documents about the collapse of collapsed central Queensland building company JM Kelly have been examined in secret by a Brisbane court.

JM Kelly collapsed in October 2018. The collapse left hundreds out of work and many subcontractors with money owing.

Key figures in JM Kelly, Geoffrey John Murphy, John Geoffrey Murphy and Noreen Murphy, were ordered to produce books and financial records to Brisbane Federal Court on Friday.

The Murphys did not personally appear in court, instead sending legal representatives who did not have the evidence ready at 10am when the court opened because of problems transferring the data onto a USB drive.

Instead they returned at 2.30pm with digital documents that were submitted to the court.

The documents will be made available to liquidators for further investigation.

But the court was closed for hours during the middle of the day after the liquidators requested Registrar Murray Belcher be taken through a specific piece of "confidential evidence”.

News Queensland's Back Our Subbies campaign has highlighted the challenges subcontractors face when building companies go under.

The campaign has called for greater protection for industry subcontractors. The State Government is running a special joint taskforce on the issue that is set to report to the government by the end of June.

The Murphys are set to appear in court on August 8. -NewsRegional