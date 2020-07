COURT: Huge list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday July 27.

(KEY: Name/ courtroom/ time appearing)

Allen, Danny Thomas 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Norman John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Antoney, Mark Ronald 1 9:00AM

Arnold, Damian John 1 9:00AM

Austin, Ian 1 9:00AM

Baker, Lloyd Robert 1 9:00AM

Barry, Andrina Romona 1 9:00AM

Belzer, Cassandra Ann 1 9:00AM

Blair, Harrison 1 8:30AM

Blake, Tyanne Tara 1 9:00AM

Bloxsom, Benjamin Peter 3 10:00AM

Blucher, Chyanne Victoria, Miss 1 9:00AM

Briggs, Joesih Timothy 1 9:00AM

Bright, Juan Kevin Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, Timothy Luke 1 9:00AM

Cappie, Mitchell Dean 3 10:30AM

Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Creek, Stephen Alan 1 9:00AM

Davis, Shonara-Leigh Skye 1 9:00AM

De Silva, Jason Andrew Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dewar, Brian Patrick 1 9:00AM

Dieperink, Clint Ian 1 9:00AM

Duncan, Melavi Roy 1 9:00AM

Eastell, Allana Kay 1 9:00AM

Egretz, Kevin Ellis 1 9:00AM

Eichhorn, Michael 1 9:00AM

Ellingford, Kylie 1 9:00AM

Fielder, Michael William John 1 9:00AM

Finlay, Astin George 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Graham Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM

Flint, Darryl George 1 9:00AM

Frenken, Stephen Mathys Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Goodall, Hayden 1 9:00AM

Gowa, Morrail Barbara Felcia 1 8:30AM

Graham, Connor Jon Samuel 1 9:00AM

Gray, Dwayne Lee 1 8:30AM

Hardy, Russell David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hassall, Dean Micheal Alan 1 9:00AM

Hilse, Jordan Edgar 1 9:00AM

Holt, Keean Edward 1 9:00AM

Hong, Anthony Ronald 1 8:30AM

Hooker, Roger Gerald 1 9:00AM

James, Raymond Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jenkins, Robert Noel 1 9:00AM

Kilmartin, Maree-Claire, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Lamkin, William Arthur 1 9:00AM

Leisha, Kevin Andrew 1 9:00AM

Lennard, Megan Susan 1 9:00AM

Lucas, Naomi, Ms 1 8:30AM

Malcolm, Walter Prince 1 9:00AM

Mattson, Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcalister, Daniel Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM

Miller, Christopher Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Melissa Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

O’Donoghue, Haille Sian 1 9:00AM

Petrie, Hayley Renee 1 9:00AM

Plummer, Matthew Shane 1 9:00AM

Quartermaine, Larry Damien 1 9:00AM

Rankin, Zane Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Raymond, Constance Anne 1 8:30AM

Rayner, Martyn Daniel Kevin 1 9:00AM

Reading, Tarlia Renay, Miss 1 9:00AM

Remynse, Breahna Siahn 1 9:00AM

Ricardo, Scott Phillip 1 9:00AM

Ricardo, Scott Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM

Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Robert Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Savelli, Remo Alberto, Mr 1 8:30AM

Saylor, Abraham Isaac 1 9:00AM

Schwartz, Joseph Lloyd Edmund 1 8:30AM

Silvester, Hayden Patrick 3 10:30AM

Singleton, Andrew Joseph 1 9:00AM

Slater, Natasha Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Slattery, Bradley Scott 1 9:00AM

Smith, Brenden James 1 9:00AM

Smith, Dyrell Connor 1 9:00AM

Stokes, Dylan Todd, Mr 3 10:00AM

Taratoa, Samuel Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thiaday, Gabriel Gregory 3 10:30AM

Tilberoo, Campbell Douglas Dwayne 1 9:00AM

Trathen, Tyson-Lee 1 9:00AM

Valentine, Author 1 9:00AM

Van Den Hoek, Kaz Hubutus, Mr 1 9:00AM

Walker, Sarah Louise 1 9:00AM

Warwick, Samantha Lee-Skye 1 8:30AM

Williams, Adam Russell 1 9:00AM

Worley, Tyler Thomas Bernard 1 9:00AM

Wortley, Michael Watson 1 8:30AM