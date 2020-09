COURT: Huge list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

HERE is today’s court list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 16.

In order of name, room and time.

Accoom, Damien Ross, Mr 1 9:00AM

Agnew, Michael John 1 2:00PM

Anderson, Robyn Grace 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Roslyn Effie Pearl 3 10:00AM

Arafa, Ahmed 1 2:00PM

Bailey, Jonathan Shane 3 10:00AM

Baker, Darren Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baker, Darren Lee, Mr 3 10:00AM

Baker, Lloyd Robert 1 2:00PM

Barrett, Liam Connor 3 10:00AM

Blair, Harrison 1 2:00PM

Blake, Tyanne Tara 1 2:00PM

Blewitt, Cameron Grant, Mr 1 2:00PM

Blewitt, Sarah Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Boyd, Tony Robert Luke 1 2:00PM

Brown, John Lionel Edward 1 9:00AM

Brown, Shane Edward, Mr 1 2:00PM

Bulsey, Robert William 1 9:00AM

Burton, Lian Dorrelle, Ms 1 2:00PM

Carey, Nicholas Blaine 1 2:00PM

Carll, Patrick Oliver 1 2:00PM

Carlton, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM

Clover, Harley James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Congoo, Elijah Noel, Mr 1 2:00PM

Conway, Kelly John 1 9:00AM

Cooke, Joshua Bowden, Mr 1 9:00AM

Corbett, Jack Rowan 1 9:00AM

Corbin, Michael Anthony, Mr 1 2:00PM

Dalton, Tylah May 1 9:00AM

Darken, Patrick John 1 9:00AM

Darkin, Ezekial Dion, Mr 1 9:00AM

Donovan, Anthony Vincent, Mr 1 9:00AM

Doyle, John Micheal, Mr 1 9:00AM

Duncan, Melavi Roy 1 2:00PM

Edmund, Sharlene Dianne 1 9:00AM

Feltl, Corey Nicholas, Mr 1 2:00PM

Flanders, Virginia Beverley Lee 1 9:00AM

Flanders, Virginia Beverley Lee 3 10:00AM

Foreman, Kevin Timothy 1 2:00PM

Freney, Shaun Jeffrey, Mr 1 2:00PM

Geehoy, Moesha, Ms 1 8:30AM

Gipp, Nathan Lesley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Godfrey, Daniel James 1 9:00AM

Goltz, Louwanna Thyra, Ms 1 9:00AM

Gooda, Judith Linda 1 2:00PM

Grant, Garth Phillip, Mr 1 2:00PM

Hall, Keyara 3 10:00AM

Hardwick, Michelle Lisa 1 2:00PM

Harkins-Capsanis, Jessica Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Harrison, William Shade 1 2:00PM

Healy, Jacob 1 9:00AM

Hill, Eddie 1 9:00AM

Hill, Warren William Timothy, Mr 1 2:00PM

Hong, James William 1 9:00AM

Hopkins, Mark Nathaniel 1 2:00PM

Hurman, Ardie Jay, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jaques, Riley Lindsay 1 2:00PM

Jenkins, Robert Noel 1 9:00AM

Kanak, Joshua James Carrier, Mr 3 10:00AM

Kemp, Damien Aaron, Mr 1 2:00PM

King, Alexander O’Malley 1 9:00AM

King, Alexander O’Malley 1 2:00PM

Kuhn, Aaron Frederick Harold 1 2:00PM

Kuhn, Dallas John 1 2:00PM

Kuhn, Jak Alan, Mr 1 2:00PM

Lamkin, William Arthur 1 2:00PM

Langman, Daniel Charles 1 9:00AM

Langworthy, Kyla-Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Latham, Todd Henry Irwin, Mr 1 2:00PM

Lister, Jayden Charles 1 2:00PM

Lodewikus, David Micheal Peter, Mr 1 2:00PM

Malcolm, Oriel Alisha 3 10:00AM

Manns, Kevin Thomas 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Dillon Colin, Mr 1 2:00PM

Mcleod, William James 1 9:00AM

Mcrorie, Leslie John 1 2:00PM

Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 2:00PM

Miller, Justin William, Mr 3 10:00AM

Milson, Mervyn James 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Christopher Lucas, Mr 1 2:00PM

Muggeridge, Christopher John 1 2:00PM

Muir, Alex Grant 3 2:00PM

Muller, Angela Bernadette 1 9:00AM

Mwangi, Pauline Wacheke 1 2:00PM

Nicholls, Dayne Alexander 1 9:00AM

Nitz, Hayden John 1 9:00AM

Oakley, Karl Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM

Paulson, Damian George 3 10:00AM

Pholi, Brett Raphael, Mr 1 2:00PM

Rankin, Keona Bess 1 9:00AM

Rankine, Ray Rhyce 1 2:00PM

Renton-Power, William Martin 1 9:00AM

Reynolds, Daniel Roberts, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rich, Sheree Margaret, Miss 1 9:00AM

Risk, Steven Maurice, Mr 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Dylan Bradley 1 2:00PM

Roseman, Hayden Lee 1 2:00PM

Roseman, Kayal Sydney 1 2:00PM

Sandow, James Andre 1 9:00AM

Sandry, Jake, Mr 1 2:00PM

Savelli, Remo Alberto, Mr 1 9:00AM

Savelli, Remo Alberto, Mr 1 2:00PM

Scofield, Ashley Rose 1 9:00AM

Scofield, Ashley Rose 1 8:30AM

Singleton, Andrew Joseph 1 9:00AM

Smith, Daniel Fredrick 1 2:00PM

Smithson, Krystal Donna, Miss 3 2:00PM

Sonnleitner, Margo Sylvia 1 9:00AM

Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne 1 2:00PM

Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Arthur James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Staudinger, Chrystal Lee, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Svendsen, Brett 1 2:00PM

Timms, Daniel Robert 1 2:00PM

Twaddle, Waynette Jara 2 9:00AM

Twaddle, Waynette Jara 1 9:00AM

Walker, Teanna Rose 1 9:00AM

Wanstall, Aaron Joseph 1 9:00AM

West, Shaun Michael 1 9:00AM

West, Shaun Michael 1 2:00PM

White, James Kelvin 1 2:00PM

White, James Kelvin, Mr 1 2:00PM

Williams, Alice Betsy 3 10:00AM

Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward 1 2:00PM

Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Kerry Anne, Mrs 1 2:00PM

Wilson, Stephanie Rochelle 1 9:00AM

