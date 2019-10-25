COURT: Less than 20 people appearing today

EVERY day a number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the full list of the 19 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday October 25.

Abraham, Caitland Rita May 1 8:30AM

Anderson, Travis Roy 1 8:30AM

Batchelor, Andrew Leigh 1 9:00AM

Beatty-Smith, Tane Rua Cambell 1 9:00AM

Beezley, Kiana Ariah Maree 1 8:30AM

Blanch, Christopher Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bond, Jack Herbert 1 9:00AM

Curry, Jaide Emily, Miss 1 9:00AM

Davis, Todd Neville, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dooley, Herbert Arden 1 9:00AM

Reading, Jye Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rudolph, Dillan Jake 1 8:30AM

Rudolph, Dillan Jake 1 9:00AM

Rundle, Dane Michael John 1 9:00AM

Schlapfer, Michael David 1 8:30AM

Tucker, Joel Michael 1 9:00AM

White, Terry Royce 1 9:00AM

Williams, Scott Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Zuiderbaan, Jake Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM