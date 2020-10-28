COURT LIST: 114 people to front Rocky Magistrates Court
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 36 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday October 28.
Allison, Alexander Christian, room 1, 2:00PM
Antcliff, Lance Gregory, room 1, 2:00PM
Bahnisch, Jackson Charles, room 1, 9:00AM
Bailey, Clayton John, room 1, 9:00AM
Baker, Corey James 1 9:00AM
Beattie, Jeffrey Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bingham-James, Jessie Allana Storm, Miss 1 9:00AM
Blair, Harrison 1 2:00PM
Borresen, Daniel Gregory 1 2:00PM
Boyd, Tony Robert Luke 1 2:00PM
Bradshaw, David Alan 1 2:00PM
Bray-Cummings, Vikki Lee 1 2:00PM
Bronsch, Jessie May 1 8:30AM
Brown, Emily Jean 1 2:00PM
Brown, Grahame John, Mr 1 2:00PM
Bunn, Jacob Cody, Mr 1 2:00PM
Burrows, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Carey, Nicholas Blaine 1 9:00AM
Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM
Chapman, Nathan James, Mr 1 2:00PM
Chilly, Mathew Graham Reed 1 9:00AM
Comyn, Christian John 1 2:00PM
Corbett, Jack Rowan 1 8:30AM
Craig, Daryl Robert 1 2:00PM
Dalrymple, Jai 1 9:00AM
Donovan, Anthony Vincent, Mr 1 2:00PM
Drummond, Donald Neville 1 2:00PM
Dyer, David Harry B, Mr 1 9:00AM
Evans, Graham Michael, Mr 1 2:00PM
Ferguson, Kauanne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Field, Kyle James, Mr 1 2:00PM
Fray, Joseph David 1 2:00PM
Gilliland, Nigel John 1 2:00PM
Graham, Beau Anthony 1 9:00AM
Guest, Stephen Jordan 1 2:00PM
Hafner, Michael Joseph 1 2:00PM
Hardy, Chloe Marie 1 8:30AM
Hardy, Chloe Marie 1 9:00AM
Hardy, Russell David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harris, Lesley John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Henry, Thelma Lois 1 2:00PM
Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 2:00PM
Hinga, Billi Jo 1 9:00AM
Hirsch, Justin Miles 1 2:00PM
Hong, Anthony Ronald 1 9:00AM
Hong, James William 1 9:00AM
Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 2:00PM
Hoy, Ricky Lee 2 2:00PM
Hutchinson, Tori Adriana, Miss 1 2:00PM
Joseph, Dean Gary, Mr 1 2:00PM
Kane, Caleb Clayton 1 2:00PM
Kelly, Reece Glen 1 9:00AM
Kime, Warwick Andrew 1 9:00AM
Kirk, George Stanley John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Latham, Todd Henry Irwin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lees, Rebecca Charlotte, Miss 1 9:00AM
Li, Shibi 1 8:30AM
Liu, Yan 1 9:00AM
Major-Row Row, Cheyanne Elizabeth Jane C 1 2:00PM
Marsh, Renae Maree 1 2:00PM
Marshall, Dillon Colin, Mr 1 2:00PM
Mcintosh, Greggory Noel 1 2:00PM
Mclarty, Steven Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Medland, Mark William 1 9:00AM
Moore, John Alfred, Mr 1 2:00PM
Morgan, Aaron James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morrell, Shyanne Rose 1 8:30AM
Moulder, Christopher James David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Murray, John Frederick 1 2:00PM
Mwangi, Pauline Wacheke 1 2:00PM
Oram, Jermaine Leroy 1 9:00AM
Osborne, Michelle Ann, Mrs 1 2:00PM
Perkins, Bruce William 1 2:00PM
Perkins, Bruce William 1 9:00AM
Porteous, Rebecca Anne, Miss 1 8:30AM
Powell, Kristie Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Proefke, Richard Douglas 1 9:00AM
Randall, De-Elle Shae, Miss 1 2:00PM
Rankin, Keona Bess 1 2:00PM
Rankine, Ray Rhyce 1 2:00PM
Rawlings, Jason Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Raymond, Britney Virginia Joan, Ms 1 2:00PM
Reynolds, Keith Robert 1 9:00AM
Robe, Maurice 1 2:00PM
Roseman, Hayden Lee 1 2:00PM
Ryan, Alex Leroy, Mr 1 8:30AM
Sabin, Clifford Andrew 1 9:00AM
Saliba, Luke Joseph, Mr 1 2:00PM
Saltner, Kevin Joseph 1 2:00PM
Savelli, Remo Alberto, Mr 1 2:00PM
Schiemann, Kai Uwe, Mr 1 9:00AM
Scofield, Ashley Rose 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Bradley Charles 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Bradley Charles 1 8:30AM
Singleton, Andrew Joseph 1 9:00AM
Solomon, Noel Douglas 1 8:30AM
Sweetman, Nickolas William 1 9:00AM
Timms, Daniel Robert 1 2:00PM
Trevor, Kristie Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Twaddle, Waynette Jara 1 2:00PM
Wass, Peter Andrew 1 2:00PM
Webb, Kaya Jane 1 9:00AM
West, Cody James 1 9:00AM
Westphal, Ed 1 2:00PM
White, Charlene Peta 1 9:00AM
White, James Stephen 1 9:00AM
Wilcockson, Adam Brett, Mr 1 2:00PM
Williams, Graham Colin, Mr 1 2:00PM
Wilson, Kerry Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Stephanie Rochelle