COURT LIST: 122 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today
EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton various courts to face a number of charges of varying severity.
Here is today’s court list in order of name, room and time.
Supreme Court
PITMAN, Jason Karl Arnold; Court 5; 9:00 AM - (Mention)
Civil jurisdiction trials and hearings
TAYLOR -V- THE NATIONAL INJURY INSURANCE AGENCY QUEENSLAND; Court 5; 9:00 AM
District Court
DRYDEN, Cree Aiden; Court 5; Not Before 2:00 PM - (Sentence)
AMBRYM, Allanby James; Court 4; Not Before 11:30 AM - (Mention)
AHLERS, Cameron James; Court 4; Not Before 11:30 AM - (Mention)
CAMPBELL, Adam James; Court 4; Not Before 11:30 AM - (Mention)
LAWTON, Christopher Ronald Alan; Court 4; Not Before 11:30 AM - (Mention)
BUTLER, Anthony George Denis; Court 4; 12:00 PM - (Sentence)
KEMP, Clifford John; Court 4; 12:00 PM - (Sentence)
DAVIES, Oren Thomas; Court 4; 12:00 PM - (Sentence)
KAY, Richard James; Court 4; 2:00 PM - (Sentence)
Magistrates Court
Accoom, Jennifer Gail 1 9:00AM
Allen, Danny Thomas 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Ethan Shannon 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Clayton John 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Jonathan Shane 1 9:00AM
Barry, Maurice John 1 9:00AM
Bath, Jocelyn Alice 1 9:00AM
Bellert, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM
Betteridge, Shane Ashley Kenneth, Mr 1 8:30AM
Bollinger, Christian James 1 9:00AM
Borresen, David James 1 9:00AM
Bow, Nathan John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bradshaw, Joshua Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brennan, Clint James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Bright, Juan Kevin Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brown, Lauchlan Alexander 1 9:00AM
Brown, Warren John 1 9:00AM
Burrows, Clinton Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Burrows, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Callaghan Marr, Dylan Sean 1 9:00AM
Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 3 10:30AM
Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM
Carr, Jodie Maree 1 9:00AM
Carson, Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Clark, Daniel John 3 10:00AM
Cranston, Emma Jean 3 10:00AM
Darken, Christopher Lyle 1 8:30AM
Day, Sarah Louise 1 9:00AM
Devecchi, Kieren Henry John 1 9:00AM
Dewar, Brian Patrick 1 9:00AM
Dieperink, Clint Ian 1 9:00AM
Dixson, Steven Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Donaldson, Joshua David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dubbins, William John 1 9:00AM
Dunkinson, Peter John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fielder, Michael William John 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Robert Noel 1 9:00AM
Flenady, Tracey Ann 1 9:00AM
Gent, Madison Jack 1 9:00AM
Gooda, Vanz Leo 1 9:00AM
Graham, Jason Neil 2 9:00AM
Graham, Jason Neil 1 9:00AM
Grant, Stiiles Vivian Tyrone 1 9:00AM
Green, Erin Dawn, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Gribble, Peter Bruce 1 9:00AM
Hamilton, Vernon Larry Douglas 1 9:00AM
Hardy, Russell David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Haynes, Sean Patrick 1 9:00AM
Hindley, Robert Clive, Mr 3 2:00PM
Hirsch, Justin Miles 1 9:00AM
Hirsch, Justin Miles 1 8:30AM
Hoad, Shaun Douglas 1 9:00AM
Hong, Anthony Ronald 1 9:00AM
Hooker, Roger Gerald 3 10:30AM
Hooker, Roger Gerald 1 9:00AM
Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM
Hudson Miller, Brendon Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jaques, Riley Lindsay 1 8:30AM
Jenkins, Robert 1 9:00AM
Jenkins, Robert Noel 1 9:00AM
Jones, Keaton Ellis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kilgour-Crane, Courtney Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kris, Bana Jackson, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lister, Samantha Renee Aleisha 1 9:00AM
Lord, Rhys 1 9:00AM
Lusty, Matthew Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lysaght, Dillon Geoffrey 1 9:00AM
Mackle, Elizabeth Alexandra 1 9:00AM
Martin, Christine Shannara 1 9:00AM
Merrylees, Catalina 1 9:00AM
Michell, Kaden James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mooney, Hadley Graham 3 2:00PM
Mountford, Lisa Marie 1 9:00AM
Murphy, Melissa Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Murphy, Raymond Bruce 1 9:00AM
Nichols, James Edmund, Mr 1 9:00AM
Niki, Leah Wabitha 1 9:00AM
Oates, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM
Parker, Pamela Kathleen 1 9:00AM
Pennell, Robert Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Petersen, Lauren Kate 1 9:00AM
Pointing, Jessica Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Portaminni, Samson 1 9:00AM
Powell, Matthew Thomas 1 9:00AM
Rankin, Zane Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reading, Tarlia Renay, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ricardo, Scott Phillip 1 9:00AM
Ricardo, Scott Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM
Richards, Troy Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Richardson, Tyler, Mr 2 9:00AM
Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray 1 9:00AM
Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica 1 9:00AM
Ryan, Tegan Taya, Miss 1 9:00AM
Sands, Dean Anthony 1 9:00AM
Savelli, Remo Alberto, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stephens, Kerri Ann 3 10:00AM
Taratoa, Samuel Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Audrey, Ms 1 9:00AM
Thorne, Nicholas William 1 9:00AM
Tiers, Dorothy Constance 1 9:00AM
Tonga, Zarich Mataya Louise 1 9:00AM
Trevor, Kristie Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, James Robert 1 9:00AM
Uridge, Dale Evan 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Ricky Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Warrington-Wood, James Harley, Mr 1 9:00AM
West-Wade, Jonty Robert 1 9:00AM
White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Peter Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Winter, Raymond David 1 8:30AM
Wortley, Michael Watson 2 9:00AM