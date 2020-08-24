COURT LIST: 122 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

COURT LIST: Over a hundred people are expected to appear in front of Rockhampton judges and magistrates today.

EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton various courts to face a number of charges of varying severity.

Here is today’s court list in order of name, room and time.

Supreme Court

PITMAN, Jason Karl Arnold; Court 5; 9:00 AM - (Mention)

Civil jurisdiction trials and hearings

TAYLOR -V- THE NATIONAL INJURY INSURANCE AGENCY QUEENSLAND; Court 5; 9:00 AM

District Court

DRYDEN, Cree Aiden; Court 5; Not Before 2:00 PM - (Sentence)

AMBRYM, Allanby James; Court 4; Not Before 11:30 AM - (Mention)

AHLERS, Cameron James; Court 4; Not Before 11:30 AM - (Mention)

CAMPBELL, Adam James; Court 4; Not Before 11:30 AM - (Mention)

LAWTON, Christopher Ronald Alan; Court 4; Not Before 11:30 AM - (Mention)

BUTLER, Anthony George Denis; Court 4; 12:00 PM - (Sentence)

KEMP, Clifford John; Court 4; 12:00 PM - (Sentence)

DAVIES, Oren Thomas; Court 4; 12:00 PM - (Sentence)

KAY, Richard James; Court 4; 2:00 PM - (Sentence)

Magistrates Court

Accoom, Jennifer Gail 1 9:00AM

Allen, Danny Thomas 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Ethan Shannon 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Clayton John 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Jonathan Shane 1 9:00AM

Barry, Maurice John 1 9:00AM

Bath, Jocelyn Alice 1 9:00AM

Bellert, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM

Betteridge, Shane Ashley Kenneth, Mr 1 8:30AM

Bollinger, Christian James 1 9:00AM

Borresen, David James 1 9:00AM

Bow, Nathan John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bradshaw, Joshua Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brennan, Clint James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Bright, Juan Kevin Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, Lauchlan Alexander 1 9:00AM

Brown, Warren John 1 9:00AM

Burrows, Clinton Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burrows, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Callaghan Marr, Dylan Sean 1 9:00AM

Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 3 10:30AM

Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Carr, Jodie Maree 1 9:00AM

Carson, Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Clark, Daniel John 3 10:00AM

Cranston, Emma Jean 3 10:00AM

Darken, Christopher Lyle 1 8:30AM

Day, Sarah Louise 1 9:00AM

Devecchi, Kieren Henry John 1 9:00AM

Dewar, Brian Patrick 1 9:00AM

Dieperink, Clint Ian 1 9:00AM

Dixson, Steven Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Donaldson, Joshua David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dubbins, William John 1 9:00AM

Dunkinson, Peter John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fielder, Michael William John 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Robert Noel 1 9:00AM

Flenady, Tracey Ann 1 9:00AM

Gent, Madison Jack 1 9:00AM

Gooda, Vanz Leo 1 9:00AM

Graham, Jason Neil 2 9:00AM

Graham, Jason Neil 1 9:00AM

Grant, Stiiles Vivian Tyrone 1 9:00AM

Green, Erin Dawn, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Gribble, Peter Bruce 1 9:00AM

Hamilton, Vernon Larry Douglas 1 9:00AM

Hardy, Russell David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Haynes, Sean Patrick 1 9:00AM

Hindley, Robert Clive, Mr 3 2:00PM

Hirsch, Justin Miles 1 9:00AM

Hirsch, Justin Miles 1 8:30AM

Hoad, Shaun Douglas 1 9:00AM

Hong, Anthony Ronald 1 9:00AM

Hooker, Roger Gerald 3 10:30AM

Hooker, Roger Gerald 1 9:00AM

Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM

Hudson Miller, Brendon Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jaques, Riley Lindsay 1 8:30AM

Jenkins, Robert 1 9:00AM

Jenkins, Robert Noel 1 9:00AM

Jones, Keaton Ellis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kilgour-Crane, Courtney Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kris, Bana Jackson, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lister, Samantha Renee Aleisha 1 9:00AM

Lord, Rhys 1 9:00AM

Lusty, Matthew Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lysaght, Dillon Geoffrey 1 9:00AM

Mackle, Elizabeth Alexandra 1 9:00AM

Martin, Christine Shannara 1 9:00AM

Merrylees, Catalina 1 9:00AM

Michell, Kaden James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mooney, Hadley Graham 3 2:00PM

Mountford, Lisa Marie 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Melissa Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Raymond Bruce 1 9:00AM

Nichols, James Edmund, Mr 1 9:00AM

Niki, Leah Wabitha 1 9:00AM

Oates, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM

Parker, Pamela Kathleen 1 9:00AM

Pennell, Robert Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Petersen, Lauren Kate 1 9:00AM

Pointing, Jessica Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Portaminni, Samson 1 9:00AM

Powell, Matthew Thomas 1 9:00AM

Rankin, Zane Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reading, Tarlia Renay, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ricardo, Scott Phillip 1 9:00AM

Ricardo, Scott Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM

Richards, Troy Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Tyler, Mr 2 9:00AM

Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray 1 9:00AM

Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica 1 9:00AM

Ryan, Tegan Taya, Miss 1 9:00AM

Sands, Dean Anthony 1 9:00AM

Savelli, Remo Alberto, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stephens, Kerri Ann 3 10:00AM

Taratoa, Samuel Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Audrey, Ms 1 9:00AM

Thorne, Nicholas William 1 9:00AM

Tiers, Dorothy Constance 1 9:00AM

Tonga, Zarich Mataya Louise 1 9:00AM

Trevor, Kristie Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, James Robert 1 9:00AM

Uridge, Dale Evan 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Ricky Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Warrington-Wood, James Harley, Mr 1 9:00AM

West-Wade, Jonty Robert 1 9:00AM

White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Peter Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Winter, Raymond David 1 8:30AM

Wortley, Michael Watson 2 9:00AM