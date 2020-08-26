COURT LIST: 131 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today
EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton various courts to face a number of charges of varying severity.
Here is today’s court list in order of name, room and time.
Supreme Court
KELLY, Jake Brian; Court 4; 9:00 AM - (Mention)
CARTER, Bradley George; Court 4; 9:00 AM - (Sentence)
Civil Court
Petrus van der Berg v Key Solutions & Anor; Court 4; 9:00 AM - (Reasons for Judgment)
District Court
MANSOORI, Behzad; Court 5; 10:00 AM - (Trial Part Heard)
NEILL, Jason Leslie; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Indictment Presentation)
RICHARDS, Dylan Jayden; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Indictment Presentation)
SCOTT, Cameron Douglas; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
WATSON, Tristan James; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Sentence)
HARVEY, Laura Jane Elizabeth; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Sentence)
JARAMINAS, Leeann Tracy; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Sentence)
LYDIARD, Joanne Margaret; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Sentence)
CONLON, Cheyenne Hope; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Sentence Part Heard)
Magistrates Court
Allwood, Raymond John 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Dakota Shirneece 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Neville James 1 2:00PM
Arnold, Damian John 1 2:00PM
Backo, Seth Edward Aaron 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Jonathan Shane 1 9:00AM
Ballard, Joshua David 1 9:00AM
Bennett, Nathan John 1 9:00AM
Bingham-James, Jessie Allana Storm, Miss 1 2:00PM
Bond, Samuel Eric 1 9:00AM
Boswell, Scott Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brack, Ethan John 1 9:00AM
Bradden, Marlon Joe, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bradshaw, David Alan 1 2:00PM
Cay, Dwan Andrew Nicholas 1 9:00AM
Charles, Luke 1 2:00PM
Chellingsworth, Dale Douglas Joseph 1 9:00AM
Collett, Ronald 1 2:00PM
Collett, Ronald Y, Mr 1 2:00PM
Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 1 9:00AM
Conway, Kelly John 1 9:00AM
Courtney, Peter Dennis 1 9:00AM
Creek, Stephen Alan 1 9:00AM
Darken, Patrick John 1 9:00AM
Darken, Selwyn 1 9:00AM
Darken, Selwyn 1 2:00PM
Dau, Salome Emily Nadia 1 9:00AM
Doak, Tina Alyse 1 2:00PM
Doyle, Simon 1 2:00PM
Ducat, Zoe Taylor, Miss 1 2:00PM
Ducat, Zoe Taylor, Miss 1 9:00AM
Eichhorn, Michael 1 2:00PM
Farmer, Stanley Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM
Feltl, Corey Nicholas, Mr 1 2:00PM
Flanders, Milton Frederick 1 9:00AM
Forbes, Kenneth Harold 1 9:00AM
Fray, Joseph David 1 2:00PM
Frenken, Stephen Mathys Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Frousheger, Sarah Jane 1 2:00PM
Funch-Fletcher, Clinton Dale, Mr 1 9:00AM
Geiger, Giobi Sydney 1 2:00PM
Gela, Ziglocious Maison 1 2:00PM
Goltz, Mervyn Dwayne 1 9:00AM
Gooda, Francis Gerald Joseph, Mr 1 2:00PM
Gooda, Judith Linda 1 9:00AM
Gooda, Judith Linda 1 2:00PM
Green, Phillip James 1 2:00PM
Grimshaw, Alan Lloyd 1 2:00PM
Harris, Lesley John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harris, Lesley John, Mr 1 2:00PM
Hayward, Niel Ronnald 1 9:00AM
Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 2:00PM
Hill, Eddie 1 9:00AM
Hill, Jeffrey Michael 1 9:00AM
Hill, Warren William Timothy, Mr 1 2:00PM
Hopkins, Mark Nathaniel 1 2:00PM
Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM
Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 2:00PM
Hurman, Ardie Jay, Mr 1 9:00AM
Iles, Kristy Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kane, Benjamin Ryan 1 8:30AM
Kemp, Damien Aaron, Mr 1 2:00PM
King, Alexander O’Malley 1 2:00PM
King, Alexander O’Malley 1 9:00AM
Kirkman, Peter Jhun 1 9:00AM
Kuhn, Dallas John 1 2:00PM
Langley, Trent Charles, Mr 1 2:00PM
Leisha, Kevin Andrew 1 9:00AM
Little, Leighton Cameron, Mr 1 2:00PM
Lowien, Jordan Jack 1 2:00PM
Lynch, David Andrew 1 8:30AM
Mansell, Jamie Edward William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Manuel, O’Dell Robert 1 2:00PM
Masso, Shyhne Elaine 1 2:00PM
Mccristal, Raine Johnathan 1 9:00AM
Mckinley, Sironen John William 1 2:00PM
Mcmeekin, Joshua Ryan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcrorie, Leslie John 1 9:00AM
Mcrorie, Leslie John 1 2:00PM
Messina, Danielle Ellen 1 2:00PM
Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 2:00PM
Miller, Christopher Robert 1 9:00AM
Milner, Roberta Ramari 1 9:00AM
Mowen, Bevan Alan 1 2:00PM
Muggeridge, Christopher John 1 2:00PM
Munday, Beau 1 9:00AM
Muvoti, Tadiwa Marvin 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Francis Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Newell, Fiona Kay 1 9:00AM
Nicholls, Dayne Alexander 1 9:00AM
Pholi, Brett Raphael, Mr 1 2:00PM
Proctor, Gary William 1 9:00AM
Reinke, Samantha Karen, Mrs 1 2:00PM
Richardson, Jody Brian 1 9:00AM
Riley, Stafford Jason James 1 2:00PM
Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray 1 9:00AM
Row Row, Gavin Lloyd 1 9:00AM
Row Row, Gavin Lloyd 1 2:00PM
Sanderson, Scott William John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Shaw, Alysha Maree 1 9:00AM
Sigvart, Ryan Robert 1 9:00AM
Smith, Annette Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Songoro, James Dane 1 9:00AM
Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne 1 2:00PM
Spollen, Naomi Chantelle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Strethers, Trent Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
T Hart, Joshua Ronald 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Mitchell 1 2:00PM
Twaddle, Hedley James 1 9:00AM
Walker, Jody Robert-Lee 1 9:00AM
Watson, Jamie Andrew 1 2:00PM
Wegert, Renee 1 9:00AM
Wells, Charlie Ann 1 2:00PM
Westphal, Ed 1 2:00PM
Williams, Joseph 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Stephanie Rochelle 1 9:00AM
Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Yates, Sarah Jane 1 2:00PM