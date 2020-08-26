COURT LIST: 131 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

COURT LIST: 131 people are expected to appear in front of Rockhampton judges and magistrates today.

EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton various courts to face a number of charges of varying severity.

Here is today’s court list in order of name, room and time.

Supreme Court

KELLY, Jake Brian; Court 4; 9:00 AM - (Mention)

CARTER, Bradley George; Court 4; 9:00 AM - (Sentence)

Civil Court

Petrus van der Berg v Key Solutions & Anor; Court 4; 9:00 AM - (Reasons for Judgment)

District Court

MANSOORI, Behzad; Court 5; 10:00 AM - (Trial Part Heard)

NEILL, Jason Leslie; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Indictment Presentation)

RICHARDS, Dylan Jayden; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Indictment Presentation)

SCOTT, Cameron Douglas; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WATSON, Tristan James; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Sentence)

HARVEY, Laura Jane Elizabeth; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Sentence)

JARAMINAS, Leeann Tracy; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Sentence)

LYDIARD, Joanne Margaret; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Sentence)

CONLON, Cheyenne Hope; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Sentence Part Heard)

Magistrates Court

Allwood, Raymond John 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Dakota Shirneece 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Neville James 1 2:00PM

Arnold, Damian John 1 2:00PM

Backo, Seth Edward Aaron 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Jonathan Shane 1 9:00AM

Ballard, Joshua David 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Nathan John 1 9:00AM

Bingham-James, Jessie Allana Storm, Miss 1 2:00PM

Bond, Samuel Eric 1 9:00AM

Boswell, Scott Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brack, Ethan John 1 9:00AM

Bradden, Marlon Joe, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bradshaw, David Alan 1 2:00PM

Cay, Dwan Andrew Nicholas 1 9:00AM

Charles, Luke 1 2:00PM

Chellingsworth, Dale Douglas Joseph 1 9:00AM

Collett, Ronald 1 2:00PM

Collett, Ronald Y, Mr 1 2:00PM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 1 9:00AM

Conway, Kelly John 1 9:00AM

Courtney, Peter Dennis 1 9:00AM

Creek, Stephen Alan 1 9:00AM

Darken, Patrick John 1 9:00AM

Darken, Selwyn 1 9:00AM

Darken, Selwyn 1 2:00PM

Dau, Salome Emily Nadia 1 9:00AM

Doak, Tina Alyse 1 2:00PM

Doyle, Simon 1 2:00PM

Ducat, Zoe Taylor, Miss 1 2:00PM

Ducat, Zoe Taylor, Miss 1 9:00AM

Eichhorn, Michael 1 2:00PM

Farmer, Stanley Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM

Feltl, Corey Nicholas, Mr 1 2:00PM

Flanders, Milton Frederick 1 9:00AM

Forbes, Kenneth Harold 1 9:00AM

Fray, Joseph David 1 2:00PM

Frenken, Stephen Mathys Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Frousheger, Sarah Jane 1 2:00PM

Funch-Fletcher, Clinton Dale, Mr 1 9:00AM

Geiger, Giobi Sydney 1 2:00PM

Gela, Ziglocious Maison 1 2:00PM

Goltz, Mervyn Dwayne 1 9:00AM

Gooda, Francis Gerald Joseph, Mr 1 2:00PM

Gooda, Judith Linda 1 9:00AM

Gooda, Judith Linda 1 2:00PM

Green, Phillip James 1 2:00PM

Grimshaw, Alan Lloyd 1 2:00PM

Harris, Lesley John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harris, Lesley John, Mr 1 2:00PM

Hayward, Niel Ronnald 1 9:00AM

Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 2:00PM

Hill, Eddie 1 9:00AM

Hill, Jeffrey Michael 1 9:00AM

Hill, Warren William Timothy, Mr 1 2:00PM

Hopkins, Mark Nathaniel 1 2:00PM

Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM

Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 2:00PM

Hurman, Ardie Jay, Mr 1 9:00AM

Iles, Kristy Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kane, Benjamin Ryan 1 8:30AM

Kemp, Damien Aaron, Mr 1 2:00PM

King, Alexander O’Malley 1 2:00PM

King, Alexander O’Malley 1 9:00AM

Kirkman, Peter Jhun 1 9:00AM

Kuhn, Dallas John 1 2:00PM

Langley, Trent Charles, Mr 1 2:00PM

Leisha, Kevin Andrew 1 9:00AM

Little, Leighton Cameron, Mr 1 2:00PM

Lowien, Jordan Jack 1 2:00PM

Lynch, David Andrew 1 8:30AM

Mansell, Jamie Edward William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Manuel, O’Dell Robert 1 2:00PM

Masso, Shyhne Elaine 1 2:00PM

Mccristal, Raine Johnathan 1 9:00AM

Mckinley, Sironen John William 1 2:00PM

Mcmeekin, Joshua Ryan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcrorie, Leslie John 1 9:00AM

Mcrorie, Leslie John 1 2:00PM

Messina, Danielle Ellen 1 2:00PM

Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 2:00PM

Miller, Christopher Robert 1 9:00AM

Milner, Roberta Ramari 1 9:00AM

Mowen, Bevan Alan 1 2:00PM

Muggeridge, Christopher John 1 2:00PM

Munday, Beau 1 9:00AM

Muvoti, Tadiwa Marvin 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Francis Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Newell, Fiona Kay 1 9:00AM

Nicholls, Dayne Alexander 1 9:00AM

Pholi, Brett Raphael, Mr 1 2:00PM

Proctor, Gary William 1 9:00AM

Reinke, Samantha Karen, Mrs 1 2:00PM

Richardson, Jody Brian 1 9:00AM

Riley, Stafford Jason James 1 2:00PM

Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray 1 9:00AM

Row Row, Gavin Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Row Row, Gavin Lloyd 1 2:00PM

Sanderson, Scott William John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Shaw, Alysha Maree 1 9:00AM

Sigvart, Ryan Robert 1 9:00AM

Smith, Annette Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Songoro, James Dane 1 9:00AM

Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne 1 2:00PM

Spollen, Naomi Chantelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Strethers, Trent Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

T Hart, Joshua Ronald 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Mitchell 1 2:00PM

Twaddle, Hedley James 1 9:00AM

Walker, Jody Robert-Lee 1 9:00AM

Watson, Jamie Andrew 1 2:00PM

Wegert, Renee 1 9:00AM

Wells, Charlie Ann 1 2:00PM

Westphal, Ed 1 2:00PM

Williams, Joseph 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Stephanie Rochelle 1 9:00AM

Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Yates, Sarah Jane 1 2:00PM