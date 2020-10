COURT LIST: 37 people to front Rocky Magistrates Court

See the names expected to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 37 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday October 29.

Andrews, Jordon Kristopher, room 3 9:00AM

Armstrong, William Noel, room 3 9:00AM

Bernie, James Joseph, room 3 9:00AM

Campbell, Ji Wilfred Henry, room 3 2:00PM

Clover, Harley James, Mr, room 3 2:00PM

Crouch, Nicholas James, room 3 9:00AM

Darken, Selwyn, room 3 9:00AM

Delahunty, Brendan Gustave, room 3 9:00AM

Demarco, James George, room 3 2:00PM

Dillon, Shaun Michael, Mr, room 3 2:00PM

Forbes, Jordan Craig Owen, room 3 9:00AM

Fry, Raymond Anthony, Mr, room 3 9:00AM

Graham, Brandt Vivian, Mr, room 3 2:00PM

Henry, Marshall John, room 1 9:00AM

Hixon, Thomas Joseph, room 3 9:00AM

Horrigan, Dallas, room 3 2:00PM

Hutchinson, Anthony John, room 3 2:00PM

Jiang, Hong, Ms, room 3 9:00AM

Lynch, Sheldon James, room 3 9:00AM

Ma, Shunjing, Miss, room 3 9:00AM

Martin, Earl James, room 3 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Joshua Luke, room 3 2:00PM

Mcrorie, Leslie John, room 3 9:00AM

Michael, Khloe Marie, room 3 9:00AM

Moloney, Caleb Peter, room 3 9:00AM

Monteath, Jesse Nathaniel, room 3 9:00AM

Parter, Graham Neil, room 3 9:00AM

Pattenden, James Robert, room 3 2:00PM

Pointon, John Charles, room 2 9:00AM

Rankin, Philip Malik, Mr, room 3 9:00AM

Riley, Stafford Jason James, room 3 2:00PM

Roberts, Sarah Ann, room 3 9:00AM

Saunders, Robert Edwards, room 3 9:00AM

Songoro, James Dane, room 1 8:30AM

Thomas, Trent Martin, Mr, room 1 8:30AM

Wano, Howard Benjamin Charles, room 3 9:00AM

Wright, Benjamin Steven James, room 1 8:30AM