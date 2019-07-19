Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
COURT LIST: 45 people appearing in court today

Maddelin McCosker
by
19th Jul 2019 8:30 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 45 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Armstrong, Ian Robert, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Armstrong, Roderick James Ann, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Bennetts, Trevor John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Benson, Nikola Raine, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Braniff, Geoff Paul, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Coleman, Brendon Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Cox, Alan William, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Darken, Selwyn, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • De Fraine, Anthony Glen, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Dilleen, Nikki Marie, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Dolan, Kershena Shonty, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Doyle, John Alexander, court room 2 at 9:00AM
  • Dyer, Matthew James, Mr, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Flower, David John, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Gawley, Michael Glanert, court room 2 at 9:00AM
  • George, Kailu Zorangetano, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Gilbert, Jayleene Leigh, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Gooda, Judith Linda, court room 3 at 2:30PM
  • Gordon, Michael James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Govaars, Brodie Robbert, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Graham, Beau Anthony, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Hamilton, Vernon Larry Douglas, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hardwick, Michelle Lisa, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hogg, Rebecca Louise, Mrs, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Ibbott, Grant Lloyd George, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Lawton, Nathan Wayne, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mcrorie, Leslie John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Miller, Robert Andrew, curt room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Mitchell, Skye, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Muir, Jeremy Wade, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Parsons, Ross Andrew, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Peterson, Jarrad James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Pointing, Jessica Maree, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Pretlove, Kleint Richard, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Rankin, Beverley Jean, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Richards, Stanley Karl, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Richardson, John Eric, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Ryan, Wayne Michael, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Smith, Timeaka-Lee, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Stephenson, Rikki-Lee, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Tiers, Dorothy Constance, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Watts, Beau James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Wildman, Harley Steven, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Wilson, Ashlee Maree, court room 3 at 10:30AM
court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

