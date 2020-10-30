COURT LIST: 48 people to front Rocky Magistrates Court
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 37 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday October 30.
Ambrym, Allanby James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ansford, Robert John 1 9:00AM
Backo, Seth Edward Aaron 3 10:00AM
Berry, Dean George, Mr 3 10:00AM
Betteridge, Shane Ashley Kenneth, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr 3 10:30AM
Bowden, Luke Ian Stanley 1 9:00AM
Boyce, Tres Avon Nicholas 1 9:00AM
Brassington, Steven Robert 1 9:00AM
Carter, Mikayla Lynn 1 9:00AM
Cooper, Jaye, Mr 1 9:00AM
Deschamps, Joshua Carbon 3 2:00PM
Doak, Tina Alyse 1 9:00AM
Dunnett, Jeremy Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Finnegan, Caillan James 3 10:00AM
Finnegan, Caillan James 3 10:30AM
Flohr, Kimberly Jade 1 9:00AM
Funch-Fletcher, Clinton Dale, Mr 1 9:00AM
Grange, Ayla Louise 1 9:00AM
Green, Phillip James 3 11:00AM
Grimshaw, Alan Lloyd 3 9:00AM
Hamilton, Vernon Larry Douglas 1 9:00AM
Haynes, Anton Quay 1 9:00AM
Healy, Nicholas Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hixon, Kylie-Jo 1 9:00AM
Huggett, Joel Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jeffrey, Aidan Norman 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Jackson Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lee, Byron Albert 1 9:00AM
Lee, Robert Brandon 1 9:00AM
Lipsett, Ashleigh Louise 1 8:30AM
Mccann, Michael James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mcintyre, Jedd, Mr 1 9:00AM
Montzka, John 1 9:00AM
Oakley, Karl Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM
Paterson, Renee Cathleen 1 9:00AM
Platt, David Russell Morris, Mr 1 8:30AM
Richardson, Jarvis Trate, Mr 1 8:30AM
Ross-Miller, Che Myles, Mr 1 8:30AM
Silvester, Kristy-Lee Emma 1 8:30AM
Soden, Rhen Eric Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Charles Alister, Mr 1 8:30AM
Tokotaua, Ricky Lee 3 10:30AM
Wegert, Cara Renee 1 9:00AM
Wesser, Rhys 1 9:00AM
West, Jessie Benjamin, Mr 1 9:00AM
White, Michael John 1 8:30AM
Williamson, Nathan Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM