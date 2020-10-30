Menu
COURT: See the full list of people expected to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
Crime

COURT LIST: 48 people to front Rocky Magistrates Court

kaitlyn smith
30th Oct 2020 6:36 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 37 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday October 30.

Ambrym, Allanby James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ansford, Robert John 1 9:00AM

Backo, Seth Edward Aaron 3 10:00AM

Berry, Dean George, Mr 3 10:00AM

Betteridge, Shane Ashley Kenneth, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr 3 10:30AM

Bowden, Luke Ian Stanley 1 9:00AM

Boyce, Tres Avon Nicholas 1 9:00AM

Brassington, Steven Robert 1 9:00AM

Carter, Mikayla Lynn 1 9:00AM

Cooper, Jaye, Mr 1 9:00AM

Deschamps, Joshua Carbon 3 2:00PM

Doak, Tina Alyse 1 9:00AM

Dunnett, Jeremy Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Finnegan, Caillan James 3 10:00AM

Finnegan, Caillan James 3 10:30AM

Flohr, Kimberly Jade 1 9:00AM

Funch-Fletcher, Clinton Dale, Mr 1 9:00AM

Grange, Ayla Louise 1 9:00AM

Green, Phillip James 3 11:00AM

Grimshaw, Alan Lloyd 3 9:00AM

Hamilton, Vernon Larry Douglas 1 9:00AM

Haynes, Anton Quay 1 9:00AM

Healy, Nicholas Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hixon, Kylie-Jo 1 9:00AM

Huggett, Joel Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jeffrey, Aidan Norman 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Jackson Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lee, Byron Albert 1 9:00AM

Lee, Robert Brandon 1 9:00AM

Lipsett, Ashleigh Louise 1 8:30AM

Mccann, Michael James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mcintyre, Jedd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Montzka, John 1 9:00AM

Oakley, Karl Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM

Paterson, Renee Cathleen 1 9:00AM

Platt, David Russell Morris, Mr 1 8:30AM

Richardson, Jarvis Trate, Mr 1 8:30AM

Ross-Miller, Che Myles, Mr 1 8:30AM

Silvester, Kristy-Lee Emma 1 8:30AM

Soden, Rhen Eric Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Charles Alister, Mr 1 8:30AM

Tokotaua, Ricky Lee 3 10:30AM

Wegert, Cara Renee 1 9:00AM

Wesser, Rhys 1 9:00AM

West, Jessie Benjamin, Mr 1 9:00AM

White, Michael John 1 8:30AM

Williamson, Nathan Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

