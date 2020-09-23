Menu
Daily Magistrates Court list for Rockhampton
COURT LIST: 52 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 9:32 AM
EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton various courts to face a number of charges of varying severity.

Here is today’s court list in order of name, room and time.

Rockhampton Magistrates Court

Anderson, Travis Roy 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Vivien Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ansford, Robert John 1 9:00AM

Baker, Bradley Andrew 1 9:00AM

Baker, Bradley Andrew 1 2:00PM

Beattie, Jason Robert 1 2:00PM

Bingham-James, Jessie Allana Storm, Miss 1 2:00PM

Blair, Harrison 1 9:00AM

Bowles, Francis Joseph 1 9:00AM

Bradshaw, David Alan 1 2:00PM

Brandt, Bradley Noel 1 9:00AM

Brownless, Katy Margaret 1 2:00PM

Bulsey, Michael 1 2:00PM

Bulsey, Robert William 1 9:00AM

Burst, Peter Graham 1 2:00PM

Butler, Anthony George Denis 1 9:00AM

Butler, Kolbe James Langley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Charlton-Little, Jason 1 9:00AM

Chimes, Lauren Renae, Miss 1 9:00AM

Comyn, Christian John 1 2:00PM

Cornick, Paul Robert 1 2:00PM

Crocker, Joshua James 1 9:00AM

Cross, Nicholas Frank Thomas 1 2:00PM

Dixon, Anthony Malcolm 1 2:00PM

Dixon, Lance Edward Thomas 1 2:00PM

Donnelly, Simon James 1 2:00PM

Ducat, Zoe Taylor, Miss 1 2:00PM

Evans, Alan Francis 1 2:00PM

Field, Kyle James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Finlay, Astin George 1 9:00AM

Forbes, Kenneth Harold 1 9:00AM

Fray, Joseph David 1 2:00PM

Funk, Brent Allan 1 2:00PM

Gillen, Kate Emma 1 2:00PM

Goodger, Grant Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Graham, Connor Jon Samuel 1 2:00PM

Green, Phillip James 1 2:00PM

Harris, Lesley John, Mr 1 2:00PM

Harris, Lesley John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 2:00PM

Hill, Jayden Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hutchinson, Anita Marie 1 2:00PM

Hutchinson, Tori Adriana, Miss 1 2:00PM

Johnson, Brendan Lee 1 2:00PM

Jones, Codey Cliff 1 2:00PM

Joseph, Dean Gary, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kane, Caleb Clayton 1 2:00PM

Kennedy, Jackie Crossan 1 9:00AM

Lawton, Montel Thomas 1 2:00PM

Lees, Rebecca Charlotte, Miss 1 9:00AM

Little, Leighton Cameron, Mr 1 2:00PM

Lovett, Bradley Scott Kenneth 4 9:00AM

