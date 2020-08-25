COURT LIST: 58 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

COURT LIST: 58 people are expected to appear in front of Rockhampton judges and magistrates today.

EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton various courts to face a number of charges of varying severity.

Here is today’s court list in order of name, room and time.

District Court

MANSOORI, Behzad; Court 5; 9:30 AM - (Trial)

KAY, Richard James; Court 4; 9:00 AM - (Sentence Part Heard)

HUDSON, Mark Edwin George; Court 4; 9:00 AM; (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CONLON, Cheyenne Hope; Court 4; 9:00 AM - (Sentence)

MUIR, Cody James Kenneth; Court 4; 9:00 AM - (Sentence)

KUPFER, Paganne Michelle; Court 4; 9:00 AM - (Sentence)

CARBINE, Sheila Ann; Court 4; 9:00 AM - (Sentence)

ADIDI, Timothy Richard; Court 4; 12:45 PM - (Sentence)

Magistrates Court

Albury, Pia Sandra May, Miss 1 8:30AM

Ambrym, Allanby James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Atkin, Angela Lee 1 9:00AM

Atto, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Betteridge, Shane Ashley Kenneth, Mr 1 8:30AM

Bird, Warren James 1 9:00AM

Body Corporate For Raymond Place Community Titles 2 2:00PM

Brown, Emily Jean 1 9:00AM

Burke, Ellis Umi Albert 1 9:00AM

Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 2 9:00AM

Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cavanagh, Jacob Dean 1 9:00AM

Conway, Jacob Stephen 1 9:00AM

Dalrymple, Jai 1 9:00AM

Deininger, Lloyd Franz, Mr 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Daryl Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Farmer, Stanley Arthur, Mr 1 8:30AM

Geiszler, Jessica Alice 2 2:00PM

Godbee, Tracey Lee 2 2:00PM

Hadley, Paul William 1 9:00AM

Harding, Sharna Rebecca 1 9:00AM

Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd 2 2:00PM

Hughes, Cody James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hutchinson, Blade Richard 1 8:30AM

Inslay, Michael Lee 1 8:30AM

Jamieson, Kerry-Nash 2 2:00PM

Kururangi, Yager D-Vos 1 9:00AM

Mackenzie-Ross, Coleen Margaret 1 9:00AM

Manuel, O’Dell Robert 1 9:00AM

Martin, Joshua Dean 1 9:00AM

Mcinerney, Sally Pamela Edith 1 9:00AM

Osborne, Jesse James Paul, Mr 1 8:30AM

Proctor, Terrie-Lee L, Ms 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Samantha Marrie, Mrs 1 8:30AM

Rowley, Kaleb Wade 2 2:00PM

Rumpf, Michael James 2 2:00PM

Schafer, Michelle Lynette 2 2:00PM

Schwartz, Joseph Lloyd Edmund 1 9:00AM

Solar, John 2 2:00PM

Sprecher, Jean Louise 1 9:00AM

Swift, Shannen Rhianne 1 9:00AM

Tjerkstra, Pieter Garth, Mr 1 9:00AM

Trevor, Kristie Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Van Nek, Nathan John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Ricky Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Walkingshaw, Shannen Rhianne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wanstall, Trevor 1 9:00AM

Wason, Sharon 2 2:00PM

Whap, Elsie Zipporah Destiny 1 9:00AM