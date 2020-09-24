Menu
Daily Magistrates Court list for Rockhampton.
Daily Magistrates Court list for Rockhampton.
COURT LIST: 59 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
24th Sep 2020 8:33 AM
EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton various courts to face a number of charges of varying severity.

Here is today’s court list in order of name, room and time.

Rockhampton Magistrates Court

Accoom, Damien Ross, Mr 3 9:00AM

Ahuriri, Lena Whakaata 3 9:00AM

Ambrym, Allanby James, Mr 3 9:00AM

Armstrong, Ian Robert, Mr 3 2:00PM

Austen, Ashley John 1 8:30AM

Barnes, Natasha Ruth, Ms 3 9:00AM

Bolatolu, Peni 3 9:00AM

Bradden, Marlon Joe, Mr 3 9:00AM

Bryson, Cooper Blake 3 9:00AM

Clayton, Benjamin John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Costello, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM

Cotter, Nathaniel Kevin 3 9:00AM

Darken, Selwyn 3 9:00AM

Ducat, Zoe Taylor, Miss 3 9:00AM

Eden, Liam Gregory 3 9:00AM

Elliott, Damien John 3 9:00AM

Fien, Shaun William 1 9:00AM

Fien, Shaun William 3 9:00AM

Filho, Marcelino Oliveira De Souz 3 9:00AM

Filho, Marcelino Oliveira De Souz, Mr 3 9:00AM

Fleming, Joshua Lee 3 9:00AM

Hartwick, Christian Dee, Mr 3 9:00AM

Henry, Marshall John 3 9:00AM

Jacobson, Brian Malcom, Mr 3 9:00AM

James, Raymond Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jenkins, Stephanie Trisha 3 9:00AM

Jones, Nathan Charles, Mr 3 9:00AM

Kampf, Mikael Jai, Mr 3 2:00PM

Kane, Benjamin Ryan 3 2:00PM

Kipling, Carl 3 9:00AM

Kupfer, Paganne Michelle, Miss 3 2:00PM

Lydiard, Aaron James, Mr 3 9:00AM

Lynch, Sheldon James 3 2:00PM

Mcilwraith, Harley Geoffrey 3 9:00AM

Mclean, Bradley Scott 3 9:00AM

Mulholland, Lachlan 3 9:00AM

Nieuwenhuize, Michael John, Mr 3 9:00AM

O’Beirne, Christopher Peter 3 8:30AM

O’Brien, Jessica Lee 3 9:00AM

O’Brien, Jessica Lee 1 8:30AM

Pastoors, Giles William 3 9:00AM

Powell, Aaron James, Mr 3 9:00AM

Richardson, Jody Brian 3 9:00AM

Riini, Miranda Nicole Kapua Te 3 9:00AM

Roberts, Daniel Frederick Thomas 4 9:00AM

Russell, Lachlan James Mckane 3 9:00AM

Ryan, Matthew Kent 3 9:00AM

Sargent, Adam Paul Patrick, Mr 3 9:00AM

Scott, Robert Andrew 3 2:00PM

Shaw, Courtney Margaret, Miss 3 9:00AM

Smallwood, Elvis Presley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Archie Ralph, Mr 3 2:00PM

Thaiday, Charles Robert 3 2:00PM

Thomasson, Justin 3 9:00AM

Thomson, Mathew James, Mr 3 9:00AM

Twigg, Clint Bernard, Mr 3 9:00AM

Webb, Kaya Jane 1 9:00AM

Wegert, Renee 3 9:00AM

Wurzbacher, Chantelle Simone 3 9:00AM

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

