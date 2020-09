COURT LIST: 70+ names to front the magistrate this Monday

IT IS Monday and court is back in.

A three page list is scheduled for Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday September 14.

Order: Name, room and time.

Accoom, Richard Colin 3 10:00AM

Allen, Bernadine Loni, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Allen, Danny Thomas 1 9:00AM

Amos, Nicholas Joseph 1 9:00AM

Backo, Sheldon Geoffrey Seth 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Jonathan Shane 1 9:00AM

Baker, Bradley Andrew 1 9:00AM

Bramble, Elias Conan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Caddies, Clive Robert 1 9:00AM

Charles, Elijah Angelo Kurt 1 9:00AM

Close, Cheyanne Rose, Ms 1 9:00AM

Congoo-Backo, Leslie Kenneth 1 8:30AM

Cooper, Jaye, Mr 1 9:00AM

Crawford, Samuel Beau 1 9:00AM

Dale, Warren James 1 9:00AM

Elliott, Sabrina Maree 1 9:00AM

Filho, Marcelino Oliveira De Souz 3 10:30AM

Filho, Marcelino Oliveira De Souz, Mr 3 10:30AM

Fisher, Robert Noel 1 9:00AM

Fleming, Joshua Lee 1 9:00AM

Freeman, Jack 1 9:00AM

Freeman, Jack Paul Arnold, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fursey, Barry-John Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Geritz, Merlin Nikolaus 1 9:00AM

Gertz, Merlin Nikolaus 1 9:00AM

Gibson, Blayze Scott James 1 9:00AM

Goltz, Quentin Tai 1 9:00AM

Graham, Jason Neil 1 9:00AM

Harrower, Jamie Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Heath, Daniel Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hill, Damian Peter 1 9:00AM

Houldsworth, Jason 1 9:00AM

Hudson, Brittany Anne 1 9:00AM

Jones, Russell Frederick 1 9:00AM

Lord, Rhys 1 9:00AM

Lusty, Matthew Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Malone, Heather Jacqueline 1 9:00AM

Markland, Jad Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mason, Allan Boyd 1 9:00AM

Mcbryde, Patrick James Edward 1 8:30AM

Mccusker, Ronald Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Moore, Kylie Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mountford, Lisa Marie 1 9:00AM

Munns, William Joseph Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Naylor, Ian James 1 9:00AM

Nightingale, Anthony Christopher 3 10:30AM

Oakley, Karl Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM

Oates, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM

O’Sullivan, Allan Charles 1 9:00AM

Parker, Pamela Kathleen 1 9:00AM

Plumb, Andrew Joel Royce, Mr 1 9:00AM

Potter, Tony Gaven 1 9:00AM

Rich, Sheree Margaret, Miss 1 9:00AM

Richards, Luke Jeffrey 1 9:00AM

Riley-Wilson, Zachary Elijah, Mr 1 9:00AM

Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica 1 9:00AM

Saltner, Jerrod Fredrick Shaun L 1 9:00AM

Schutze, Megan Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Schwenke, Jared Leslie 1 9:00AM

Shepherd, Benjamin Thomas 1 9:00AM

Slee, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Stocker, Jack Oswald 1 9:00AM

Swan, Joseph Daniel 1 8:30AM

Taylor, Terri-Anne Stacey 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Dylan James 3 10:00AM

Vander Mark, David William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vandermark, David William 1 9:00AM

Von Senden, Nadine Rose 1 9:00AM

Warriner, Jeramiah Owen 1 9:00AM

Wilkes, Erich Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Adam Russell 1 9:00AM

Wills, Michael Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Ashlee Maree 1 9:00AM

Wong, Wai Han 3 9:00AM

Wood, Jordan Patrick 1 9:00AM

Wurzbacher, Chantelle Simone 3 10:30AM

