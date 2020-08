COURT LIST: 74 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

COURT LIST: 74 people are expected to appear in front of Rockhampton judges and magistrates today.

COURT LIST: 74 people are expected to appear in front of Rockhampton judges and magistrates today.

EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton various courts to face a number of charges of varying severity.

Here is today’s court list in order of name, room and time.

Supreme Court

BROWN, Gwenda Lee; Court 5; 9:00 AM - (Mention)

SHIELDS, Daniel John; Court 5; 9:00 AM - (Mention)

TURNER, Nathan Aaron; Court 5; 9:00 AM - (Mention)

GRANZIEN, Brent William; Court 5; 9:00 AM - (Mention)

RICHARDS, Dylan Jayden; Court 5; 9:00 AM - (Mention)

CAIN, Scott Adam James & STRANG, Renee Heather; Court 5; 9:00 AM - (Indictment Presentation)

DEVINE, Larry Steven; Court 5; 9:00 AM - (Sentence)

District Court

SMITH, Joseph Alfred; Court 3; 9:30 AM - (Mention)

THOMPSON, Edward James; Court 3; 9:30 AM - (Pre-Trial Hearing)

Court of Appeal

McPherson v QPS; Court 4; 8:30 AM - (Appeal)

Magistrates Court

Ah-Sam, Henry Joseph 1 9:00AM

Alderson, Amy Melissa 1 9:00AM

Armstrong, Ian Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baker, Bradley Andrew 1 9:00AM

Baker, Paul William 1 2:00PM

Barry, Andrina Romona 1 9:00AM

Bashford, Ricky James 2 10:00AM

Bean, Kailyen Jayde 2 10:00AM

Bean, Kailyn Jade 2 10:00AM

Bell, Sharon Joan 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Nathan John 1 9:00AM

Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Borresen, Shawn Douglas 1 9:00AM

Bowden, Luke Ian Stanley 1 9:00AM

Byers, Damien Peter 1 9:00AM

Carr, Jodie Maree 1 9:00AM

Chimes, Lauren Renae, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cleland, Lisa Maria Robyn 1 9:00AM

Conway, Joshua Thomas 1 9:00AM

Cross, Gregory Michael 1 9:00AM

Davies, Oren Thomas 1 9:00AM

Davis, Terri-Maree Alice, Mrs 2 10:30AM

Doyle, John Micheal, Mr 1 9:00AM

Du Toit, Pieter Wouter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Eniata, Spencer Hohepa, Mr 1 9:00AM

Freeman, Mariah Wynetta, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hadj, Michael Bradley 1 8:50AM

Hamilton, Vernon Larry Douglas 1 9:00AM

Hardie, Sheridan Leigh 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Laura Jane Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Henry, Thelma Lois 1 9:00AM

Hixon, Kylie-Jo 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Andrew Thomas George 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Norman Abraham Yurunga, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jones, Samantha Lee 1 9:00AM

Kent, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Kershaw, Jarod Colby 1 9:00AM

Kershaw, Jarod Colby, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lane, Cecily Fiona, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Leo, Zephyr Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Liolevave, Amanda 1 9:00AM

Lowien, Luke Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ludlow, Dylan Andrew 2 10:30AM

Lydiard, Joanne Margaret 1 9:00AM

Lynch, Bartholomew Joseph 1 9:00AM

Mcintyre, Jedd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Melksham, Andy Charles 1 9:00AM

Miller, Christopher Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Miller, Talitha Maree Mae 1 9:00AM

Mobbs, Campbell John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Anthony Roy 1 9:00AM

Pollard, Kylie Renee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Proctor, Gary William 2 10:30AM

Proctor, Gary William 1 9:00AM

Rankin, Philip Malik, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rankin, Thane Uile Vaughan 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Jarvis Trate, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rooney, Elisha Kaye 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Coby Charles 1 9:00AM

Suttle, Alexander Reginald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thomas, Adam Robert 1 9:00AM

Thomasson, Justin 1 9:00AM

Tiers, Dorothy Constance 1 2:00PM

Vrybergen, Jasmine Diane 1 9:00AM

Wass, Peter Andrew 1 9:00AM

Waterton, Marcal Barry Thomas 1 9:00AM

Watson, Christopher Jeffery 1 9:00AM

Watts, Beau James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watts, Jake Kevin 1 9:00AM

Whyte, Alison Leigh 2 11:00AM

Williams, Merleeka Jessie Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wort, Tiarni Jade 1 9:00AM

Youngnickel, Brandy Jay 1 9:00AM

Zuiderbaan, Jake Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM